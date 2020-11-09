Trinidad and Tobago’s parallel healthcare system is to be expanded from 21 to 23 facilities with an increase in its capacity by 100 more beds.
In delivering a clinical update during the nation’s daily virtual COVID-19 update on Monday, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer – Institutions, said: “We intend to expand the number of facilities in the parallel healthcare system by two, so by Friday (Nov 13) we expect to have 23 facilities with an additional 100 beds, taking the total number of beds in the parallel healthcare system to 1,651.
“It is imperative to note as well that the parallel healthcare system has designated facilities for persons who are considered high risk, such as prisoners, deportees, the elderly, and psychiatric patients who are considered a vulnerable population and require a different level of care due to their risk level and who are manage in separate facilities from members of the general public.”
Abdool-Richards noted that despite the occupancy level of the parallel healthcare system hovering around 26% consistently, the need for additional facilities is centred on the risk levels of persons who are either suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“For example, one of the additional facilities will be a correctional facility in Tobago for prisoners.
“Prisoners cannot really be kept in self-isolation at the current maximum security prisons such as Remand Yard. Such a situation could result in the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus within the prisons, which is a risk to the prisoners themselves as well as the staff attached to the maximum security prisons.
“When I speak about a risk assessment for persons coming in with COVID-19, I’m really speaking about looking at firstly the country of origin or where they are coming from, and that would really apply to repatriated nationals.
“We also consider the risk level of the person. So for example, if the person has co-morbidities or as we say pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, other lung disorders or any other immune compromise disorders such as cancer, we would put them in a separate facility as opposed to one where persons are of a lower risk.
She stated that someone with co-morbidities would be placed in a facility such as the Caura Hospital or the Couva Medical and Multi Training Facility for observation.
“Another factor that we look at in the placement of persons in facilities would be the socio-economic conditions that a COVID-positive individual is subject to.
“We have allowed self-isolation and home quarantine for persons who are either primary contacts or are confirmed COVID-19 positive patients. If a patient however, is living in an environment where they are unable to really self-isolate truly in terms of their living arrangements, we recommend and we advise that person is self-isolated in a step-down facility such as the Debe Academy, Abdool-Richards said.
Abdool-Richards said another factor to be considering in terms of the number of facilities would be the increase of repatriated nationals that they expect in the next two months.
“At present we are currently using seven of our nine State facilities for repatriated nationals. We have been doing a significantly increased number of repatriated nationals within a seven to 10-day period. In fact, the last grouping of repatriated nationals accounted for 244 persons within a seven-day period, with persons coming from Miami, New York and Barbados.
“We have included an additional facility, the Kapok Hotel, which would add 90 beds for persons who are desirous of returning to Trinidad and being quarantined for the seven-day period. Additionally, we have other facilities for the quarantine of returning nationals. For example, the Cascadia Hotel, Paria Suites Hotel, Regent Star Hotel Chancellor Hotel, and additionally, the Home of Football, Debe Halls, and the University of the West Indies’ Freedom Hall and Canada Hall.
“At this point in time repatriated nationals account for the greatest percentage of persons in the parallel healthcare system, and with this in mind we have been able to exercise the inter-operability function of the system by basically converting the Freedom Hall and Canada Hall facilities into quarantine facilities as oppose to step-down facilities.
She noted that repatriated nationals are placed in facilities based on the jurisdiction they come from and there’s no intermixing of repatriates since the risk level of those returning from the Unites States may be different to those returning from a Caribbean island.
She also addressed the progress of the country’s repatriation process.
“It is important to note that on Saturday night we had a very successful repatriation exercise, in which 79 persons from New York City were repatriated to Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have an additional two repatriation exercises scheduled for Thursday, where persons from Miami will be repatriated, and an additional repatriation exercise on Friday, for persons who are in Barbados.”
Abdool-Richards also urged citizens to get themselves vaccinated against the influenza virus as a decline in persons presenting themselves for the vaccine was observed.
She stated that the health system had 200,000 vaccines, representing 100,000 held in storage and a further 100,000 ordered in January of this year. However, just 32,667 vaccines were utilised in the past three weeks.
Meanwhile, Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said the country is now experiencing a slow but downward trend in its rolling average number of positive cases from September through November, with a current average of 20-21 persons per day over the past seven days.
“We are hoping that we continue to see a decrease in spite of the fact we have increased the amount of movement that individuals have been engaging in over the previous two-week period,” Hinds said.