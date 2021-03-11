Three days after Andrea Bharatt’s broken body was found, when hope turned to despair, then to rage, people around San Fernando answered the call and gathered in their hundreds beneath the trees in Palmiste Park.
They came with their candles and prayers, and listened as speakers, poets and singers tried to make sense of the tragic killings of Bharatt, Ashanti Riley and countless other women violated and silenced by predators, husbands and jilted lovers.
Among those gathered that February night was the family of a woman whose last hours were spent at that park before she was killed and strung by the neck from a rope tied to one of the trees under which the vigil was held, and where picnicking families have made happy memories over the years.
The family members who came were never named, and did not step forward.
But the woman they came to mourn was remembered by name— Allison Marjadsingh.
Marjadsingh died 26 years ago this year.
It was the president of the Palmiste Historical Society, Rev Terrence Honore, who called her name with a reminder that the atrocities against women have been a stain on Trinidad and Tobago forever, and domestic violence victims needed to say something now and save themselves.
Marjadsingh tried to save herself, according to her family members the Express spoke with this week.
But what happened to her in the end has happened repeatedly over the past decades, with a consistent failure by politicians, police officers and the judiciary to offer protection against what women consider a pandemic of violence deadlier than the virus.
This is what happened to Marjadsingh.
The 25-year-old Marabella woman was employed as a clerk at the Ministry of Health, Morvant.
She was the last of five children, adored by her parents and elder siblings.
“Allison was very ambitious. She wanted so many things. She was going to do her master’s, but then she got this job at the ministry and she said she would work for a while. She wanted to travel the world and build a big house. She had just turned 25 and just started to live,” said her sister, Rhonda Khan.
But Marjadsingh was unhappy, relatives said, and took a bold decision to end a toxic relationship with a police officer from the Marabella Police Station.
On May 18, 1995, Marjadsingh told relatives she was spending the night at her brother’s house in Tunapuna.
“That was the last time we heard from her. I am her older sister, and she told me she was going to break off the relationship and she would stay the night by our brother. We knew she would go to our brother’s house regularly, so we were not very worried when she did not come home,” Khan said.
At 5.45 a.m., the following day, the family received a call that their beloved daughter was found hanging from a tree in Palmiste Park.
Police officers on mobile patrol had spotted the body.
She was still dressed in her work clothes and shoes. Her gold earrings, bracelets and broach were still on her body.
The body was identified by Marjadsingh’s father, Reynold, who never recovered from what he saw that morning.
Police said there were marks of violence on her body and foul play was suspected.
Relatives confirmed she had received death threats.
Police said then it was unlikely Marjadsingh had climbed that tree. The rope, police said, was tied eight times around the tree branch and knotted around her neck.
What happened in her last hours, her family may never know, said her sister.
An autopsy performed by Dr Ramnath Chandu Lal, found Marjadsingh was killed and then hanged from the tree to make it appear she died by suicide.
In fact, she had been strangled and dragged to that tree.
“The doctor told us that the body had been hanging there for several hours before. The body was stretched and we knew this death was unusual,” Khan said.
Her parents’ pain
Khan said her parents grieved for their little girl. And two years later, her father suffered a heart attack and passed away at age 70.
Khan said her mother, Janet, is now 84. She suffers from Alzheimer’s disease which mercifully may had spared her the memory of what happened to her child that night.
“My parents loved Allison with all their hearts and they could not recover from her death,” she said.
She said her mother was now in her “last days” and they were “trying to make her comfortable”.
Andrea’s death
The kidnapping and death of Andrea Bharatt has brought back painful memories for the Marjadsingh family, Khan said.
“It reminds us of our Allison. She was just as beautiful and educated. I cried for the entire week when I saw that. I sit and watch the YouTube videos on Andrea and think of my sister,” she said.
Referring to Andrea’s father, Randolph Bharatt, she said: “My heart goes out to him. I know what he is going through. He will say he is fine and okay, but I know he is not. After 26 years, it still hurts the same and he will never get over it. I will pray for him because we have been there.”
Los Angeles Times
In 1999, Los Angeles Times correspondent Mark Fineman included the Marjadsingh murder as he chronicled the case of Trinidadian death row widow Indravani Pamela Ramjattan.
Ramjattan was convicted of murder. She was sentenced to hang after a succession of judges also acknowledged her years of abuse, but refused to accept them as justification for murder.
Ramjattan filed an appeal at the Privy Council.
Back then, women’s rights activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt said, “If you take a rough rate of one in ten cases being reported, I estimate there is an incident of domestic violence taking place in Trinidad every 20 minutes.”
The founder of the T&T Coalition Against Domestic Violence said back then that the “attitudes” of the judicial system throughout the region—and the world—must change faster.
Mahabir-Wyatt said women were coming to shelters not knowing whether they have the right to live a violence-free life. She said wife-beating was not treated seriously by the police and the courts.
Mahabir-Wyatt cited the Marjadsingh case where police officer Don Renaud was charged with murder, but was sentenced to ten years in prison after being convicted on the lesser count of manslaughter.
Tree planting
The Marjadsingh family returned to Palmiste Park last year on their sister’s 25th death anniversary.
In her memory, an oak tree was planted.
Khan said the tree planting was organised by Honore.
Honore said: “It is located a few metres from the tree where she was unfortunately found on the morning. A small solemn ceremony marked the occasion with family members.”
Honore said he had known Marjadsingh since she was a child in Marabella. Her family attended the Open Bible Church in Marabella, he said.
“The incident left an indelible impression on my mind and that of the residents in the area. The memorial was a fitting tribute as we continue to remember her and all those who suffered at the hands of the criminal elements,” he said.
Had Allison lived, she would have turned 51 in January.
About the case
In passing sentence on May 20, 1998, Justice Melville Baird spoke about the anguish Marjadsingh’s father endured after his daughter’s gruesome death.
As the judge spoke about her father’s grief and anguish, Reynold Marjadsingh was seen weeping in the witness seat where he sat during the trial.
And Renaud stood before the judge awaiting his sentence with a broad smile, a report said. But that smile disappeared as the judge made the announcement and he lowered his head. The courtroom was silent.
Renaud would have reason to smile again because of the failure of the justice system, again.
He would file legal action against the State, alleging his constitutional rights were infringed upon by his being imprisoned for a period in excess of his pronounced prison sentence.
His original sentence would have permitted him to be released on January 20, 2005. Instead, Renaud was released on May 18, 2006, having served 18 months in excess of his sentence.
For his extra 483 days in prison, Renaud got a taxpayers’ cheque for more than $433,000 in 2013.
His whereabouts are unknown. The Express could not find him.