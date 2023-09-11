Arrest the escalating crime rate.
This is what business groups in the country want the Government to examine first as Cabinet starts a working retreat today.
The retreat will end on Wednesday.
“Cabinet will start a working retreat at CrewsInn, Chaguaramas, after the ceremonial opening of Parliament. The retreat concludes at midday on September 13, 2023,” the Office of the Prime Minister announced yesterday afternoon.
Asked yesterday what he would like to see come out of the Cabinet retreat, chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Vivek Charran said: “Crime has to take some precedence. We are seeing an increase in home invasions and sexual assaults. There is a recent report of abduction.
Those things are causes of concern,” he told the Express by phone. “There is an ongoing countdown before the new national budget, The stewardship of the economy is of vital importance.”
Charran added: “The budget also has to take precedence. There was a downturn in the agricultural sector and a downturn in the energy sector. When we looked at the Central Bank report of May 2023, there was a dip. When it comes to (foreign exchange) and import cover, there are important matters to consider. Although the Central Statistical Office (CSO) said there was a three per cent increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it also indicated a downturn in the agricultural and energy sectors. Generally, the business community is concerned about crime and forex.”
President of the Greater San Fernando area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said: “The crime is going to be addressed. Crime is infiltrating the social fabric. Even contractors are becoming victims. It seems as though gangs are infiltrating the contracting industry. It’s a worrying concern. We hope it’s itemised on the agenda (today).”
When it comes to the economy, what can the Government do to incensitivise and stimulate economic activity, Singh asked.
“The private sector and the business sector can’t do it alone. We need to have some partnership,” he said.
The energy sector is being challenged by global forces, he noted.
“Guyana’s oil production is ramping up. We have to look at the Point Lisas complex and what is happening with (former State oil company Petrotrin at Pointe-a-Pierre). Petrotrin has been closed for five years since 2018...We have to look at divestment and the restart of that billion-dollar asset.”
Economist Hayden Blades also suggested “crime and the criminal activity that is taking place in the country” should be the big issue for Cabinet today.
“The crime situation is a major talking point. I don’t know what’s happening with the gun issue. And the issue is whether they are coming from Venezuela or where is the source...they need to tackle the particular matter regarding illicit drugs,” he told the Express in a phone interview.
Blades added: “I think that they are struggling to ensure people feel as safe as possible. And the infrastructural matters like water. Communities going without water for weeks and sometimes months. These are broad issues they may be concerned about.”
A Port of Spain businessman, who wished to remain unnamed, said: “If I’m in charge of a political party, I would expect the discussion to start with crime. Nobody can escape crime. It seems as though every citizen is being impacted. The State also needs to look at helping those who are less fortunate.
“As you traverse the towns and villages, you hear people crying out for help. It’s costly to buy food and other basics. People have had to empty their pockets to buy books and clothing to prepare children for school. Businessmen need more help. They should look at ways and means of easing the pressures of doing business.”
The Opposition also wants Cabinet to address crime and the economy.
Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee told the Express they were hoping to see a change in national security
Several sources close to Government said yesterday that crime, the upcoming national budget and more assistance for needy citizens and were among the issues which could be discussed today,
One source said: “I think they might discuss the upcoming budget and crime. The budget is coming up soon and crime is really keeping back the place.”
Another source said Cabinet would discuss the work programme for ministries, “including what they have accomplished and what more needs to be done.”
Another source said Cabinet was expected to look at national security and the outcome of the August local government election.