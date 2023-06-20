About 20 trade unions took to the streets of Fyzabad yesterday for Labour Day observances, with calls being made for them to take a stand and to “take back the country from the Government”.
The nation’s 86th Labour Day march began at 10.45 a.m.
Along the two-kilometre walk from Avocat Junction to Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad, a few hundred members from the 20 trade unions were led by the drums and brass instruments of the Fyzabad Cadet Corps of Trinidad and Tobago.
The march also saw a heavy police presence.
Along the way, former Oifields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) officer Fitzroy Lewis called on the groups to send a message that they were dissatisfied.
“Time to come out and take a stand,” he said from a loudspeaker.
Lewis also called on the marchers to “rescue the country from the clutches of the PNM. Take back our country.”
Residents looked on from their porches and yards while others stood along the pavement.
They were passed by moko jumbies from Junior Bisnath’s Kaisokah School of Arts, whose members have been making the walk from the OWTU headquarters to Charlie King Junction for the past 24 years.
Songs from Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) and soca artistes also blared from the music trucks which traversed the route.
Some residents said the number of marchers was lower than in the past.
Financial member of the Transport and Industrial Workers Union Thierry Shade also said the turnout was small.
“The people realising that the union leaders, they is ‘sellout’. They not for the workers. Why they don’t come together?” he asked.
He said the unions should join and reject the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer.
OWTU chief education and research officer Ozzie Warwick however said the turnout was better than expected.
As the groups reached Charlie King Junction after the hour and 15-minute walk, they clapped, cheered, raised their placards and banners, and chanted.
They were introduced by leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah, who said that without the June 19, 1937, revolution, there would be no trade unions today.
The unions present included the OWTU, Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU), Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association, Communication Workers Union, Estate Police Association, All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union, Amalgamated Workers Union, Industrial and General Sanitation Workers Union, Contractors and General Workers Trade Union and Transport and Industrial Workers Union.
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) chanted: “Four per cent, we still marching. Four per cent is not a good number,” as they arrived while members of the Public Services Association (PSA) held placards which read, “No to privatisation of the public service” and “We demand respect for our hard work”.
Family members of the four men who lost their lives in the February 25, 2022, Paria diving tragedy also formed part of the march.
One of their placards asked, “Paria, if it were your families in the pipeline, would you have sent divers in to rescue them?”
During the rally, soca star Neil “Iwer” George had the responsive crowd throwing their hands in the air and singing.
Lady Gypsy (Lynette Steele) also performed.
A commemorative plaque was also unveiled by president of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce Angie Jairam, in collaboration with the OWTU.
Jairam said everyone has to join hands and work together and dialogue withone another.
“Perhaps now is the time for many different stakeholders to come together and talk about the Trinidad and Tobago that we all wish to have,” Jairam said, adding that the country belongs to the people and it is only the people who can carry their agenda forward.
Wreath-laying to start the day
Prior to the march, around 8.30 a.m., several union leaders, led by OWTU president general Ancel Roget, paid their respects as they laid wreaths at the bust of hero union leader Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler, at his grave at the Apex Cemetery, Fyzabad.
In a break from tradition, speeches were not done at the site.
Prayers were offered, union songs sung and wreaths laid.
There was also wreath-laying at the site marked in remembrance of La Brea Charles, who was killed by the police after he was mistaken for Butler during the labour riots in 1937.