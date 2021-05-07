'MR Covid' needs to be taken seriously.
That is the message from the song “Mr Covid” and song writer and artiste Ato Osei, performing under the name Nerukhi, who launched the song this week.
With the country recording 22 deaths over the last six days and over 1,000 new cases since Monday, Osei told Express that he was doing his part to bring awareness about the potentially fatal virus, who launched the video on YouTube on Friday.
The video was shot outside the Caratal Cemetery, near where Osei, lives at Gasparillo.
“We have reached to the situation where we need all ‘hands-on deck’ to address this problem with the virus. It is not about people trying to score points anymore. If we continue with that approach, we are going to have a lot more fatalities”, said Osei, 62, a retired visual arts secondary school teacher, who last taught at La Romaine Secondary School.
Osei penned the song on Monday and Tuesday, and the video was shot on Thursday.
The former Calypso Monarch at Corinth Teachers College said that he began performing since his songs 2007, he continues to see himself as an educator, especially to the youths, and had recorded a number of songs over the years on important topics.
On the recent spike on the Covid-19 virus, Osei said that he was disappointed how the population have been laxed in our approach to dealing with the pandemic.
“All of us have dropped our guard and we need to take this virus seriously. Show some respect to your fellow men. I have been surprised with the flippant way people have approached what the Prime Minister and officials have said about taking precautions from the virus. Unfortunately, some people are playing politics with the situation”, he said.
Osei urged citizens to pay attention to the safety guidelines and protocols of the health authorities and to take the advice of their personal doctors.
“The key thing is that we have to take personal responsibility for our health and take notice of our personal practices.
In titling the song, Osei said that he used personification of the virus for listeners to visualise something that demands attention.
“Look that the virus as a person, to make a clearer graphic to people. The virus needs to be respected and it needs attention. This is no joke”, he said.
Osei said he did the recording and production of the song at his home, so as not to put others at risk or exposure of the virus.
Lyrics of Mr Covid by Nerukhi
The PM says to stay home
But you want to go out and roam
Can’t you see what’s going on?
Thousand dying
And I’m not lying
Challenging times have come around
CHORUS
MR COVID now in town
Is he and Bazil that’s going round
MR COVID now in town
Careful or you’ll end up on the ground.
Politicians play the blame game
In these times its just the same
In a campaign of insanity
The IPL just shut down
The bubble burst pressure’s all around
You’ve got to face reality
So you waiting on a vaccine
Hoping it would intervene
As they try to stem the tide
But you got to eat healthy
Build up your immunity
To survive this challenging ride
We need to raise our immunity
In order to stay healthy
Do what you need to do
Take charge of your destiny
Observe rules of safety
Sanitise regularly
In these challenging times
We need to act more responsibly
The PM says to stay home
Cant afford to go out and roam
Cause we see what’s going on?