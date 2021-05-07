Osei1

Gasparillo song writer and artist Ato Osei, performing under the name Nerukhi, in a screen shot of his YouTube video for the song "Mr Covid". 

'MR Covid' needs to be taken seriously.

That is the message from the song “Mr Covid” and song writer and artiste Ato Osei, performing under the name Nerukhi, who launched the song this week.

With the country recording 22 deaths over the last six days and over 1,000 new cases since Monday, Osei told Express that he was doing his part to bring awareness about the potentially fatal virus, who launched the video on YouTube on Friday.

The video was shot outside the Caratal Cemetery, near where Osei, lives at Gasparillo.

“We have reached to the situation where we need all ‘hands-on deck’ to address this problem with the virus. It is not about people trying to score points anymore. If we continue with that approach, we are going to have a lot more fatalities”, said Osei, 62, a retired visual arts secondary school teacher, who last taught at La Romaine Secondary School.

Osei penned the song on Monday and Tuesday, and the video was shot on Thursday.

The former Calypso Monarch at Corinth Teachers College said that he began performing since his songs 2007, he continues to see himself as an educator, especially to the youths, and had recorded a number of songs over the years on important topics.

song lyrics

The song "Mr Covid" penned by song writer and artist Ato Osei, performing under the name Nerukhi, who launched the song this week.

On the recent spike on the Covid-19 virus, Osei said that he was disappointed how the population have been laxed in our approach to dealing with the pandemic.

“All of us have dropped our guard and we need to take this virus seriously. Show some respect to your fellow men. I have been surprised with the flippant way people have approached what the Prime Minister and officials have said about taking precautions from the virus. Unfortunately, some people are playing politics with the situation”, he said.

Osei urged citizens to pay attention to the safety guidelines and protocols of the health authorities and to take the advice of their personal doctors.

“The key thing is that we have to take personal responsibility for our health and take notice of our personal practices.

In titling the song, Osei said that he used personification of the virus for listeners to visualise something that demands attention.

“Look that the virus as a person, to make a clearer graphic to people. The virus needs to be respected and it needs attention. This is no joke”, he said.

Osei said he did the recording and production of the song at his home, so as not to put others at risk or exposure of the virus.

Lyrics of Mr Covid by Nerukhi

The PM says to stay home

But you want to go out and roam

Can’t you see what’s going on?

Thousand dying

And I’m not lying

Challenging times have come around

CHORUS

MR COVID now in town

Is he and Bazil that’s going round

MR COVID now in town

Careful or you’ll end up on the ground.

Politicians play the blame game

In these times its just the same

In a campaign of insanity

The IPL just shut down

The bubble burst pressure’s all around

You’ve got to face reality

So you waiting on a vaccine

Hoping it would intervene

As they try to stem the tide

But you got to eat healthy

Build up your immunity

To survive this challenging ride

We need to raise our immunity

In order to stay healthy

Do what you need to do

Take charge of your destiny

Observe rules of safety

Sanitise regularly

In these challenging times

We need to act more responsibly

The PM says to stay home

Cant afford to go out and roam

Cause we see what’s going on?

