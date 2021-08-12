A 51-year-old truck driver who pleaded with three gunmen to “take whatever you want and go” was shot dead during a home invasion in Penal yesterday.
Sookdeo Ramlal, of Wilson Road, Clarke Road, was shot once in the head by men who called out to him by name.
The men entered the family’s home around 6 a.m.
Their ordeal lasted no more than ten minutes, police said.
A report stated that a relative was preparing breakfast in the kitchen when three men walked through the front door.
The woman was held at gunpoint as two of the men searched the house, shouting for Ramlal to show himself.
Ramlal was in a bedroom preparing for work, police said.
His two children, their spouses and a grandson were also at home.
Relatives said Ramlal was walking out of the bedroom when he was ambushed by the men and shot in the head.
He collapsed and died at the scene.
The gunmen ran out of the house, taking nothing.
A relative posted a video to social media saying Ramlal had been threatened and was fearful for his life.
She said, “Three gunmen came into our house, hold him and shoot him. We had contacted police weeks ago stating people giving us problems and this was the outcome. We call all the station and nobody reach here.”
The relative said 30 minutes after the shooting police officers and paramedics had not yet arrived.
“Nothing reach here yet. No ambulance, nothing. We contacted everybody. Everybody know what was the situation and nobody came. The man was going to work, they came in and never take anything. He didn’t give trouble. They just came in and shoot him. He tell them ‘All allyuh want take and go, we have nothing’. But they kill him,” she cried.
Officers from the Barrackpore and Penal police stations and Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene.
The murder toll for the year so far stood at 225 last night.
The toll for the corresponding period in 2020 was 273.