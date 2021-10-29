Talk to the doctors, Deyalsingh urges

There has been no shortage of information on the coronavirus pandemic and the Covid-19 vaccines, but the challenge remains in sifting through the advice of the experts and that of social media.
This, according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, has resulted in a lack of demand for vaccines.
Deyalsingh has made another appeal to citizens to listen to the advice of accredited doctors and nurses, and not social media influencers.
He was speaking at yesterday’s opening of the South-West Regional Health Authority’s health fair at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando.
Deyalsingh said: “I want to urge people, we have doctors and nurses who get their degrees from The University of the West Indies, whether it is Mona, in Barbados, Trinidad, University of London, University of Cambridge.
“These are graduates you can be proud of, who will give you any information. Please do not listen to graduates of the University of Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and the University of Instagram. Those are not accredited anywhere in the world and we are fighting now misinformation and disinformation being spread by these platforms.”
And although the country had an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines, he said, there was decline in demand.
He said 98 per cent of Covid-19 patients being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) were unvaccinated, and medical professionals were being forced to make decisions on which patients were more urgently in need of ICU beds.
“We have vaccines, we have a supply, but we are lacking demand. Please come out and get vaccinated to save your lives, and make sure you don’t get Covid-19 to a level where you have to get into a hospital and vie for an ICU, because we have to make triage. These are life-and-deaths decisions that have to be made. The pandemic of the unvaccinated is creating demand for ICU space, and supply is limited,” he said.
A thirst for information
Deyalsingh appealed to citizens to research algorithms and the steps social media platforms use to drive the unsuspecting to go into “a rabbit hole” of disinformation and misinformation for as long as possible because it is profitable to them.
“These algorithms are geared towards spreading misinformation and preying on the unsuspecting, and this is what we are battling now and this is what that anti-hesitancy hotline is meant to do now. I think we received 100 calls on the first day when we launched on Wednesday. There is a thirst and need for information,” he said.
Deyalsingh also urged citizens to become more health-conscious and to get screened for non-communicable and other diseases.
“And that is the cohort of people who are dying because they don’t know their numbers. And even if they know their numbers, they are not taking care of it,” he said.
The SWRHA health fair was among six hosted throughout the country—five in Trinidad and one in Tobago.
The event was attended by San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning.