A labourer is expected to appear virtually before an Arima magistrate on Wednesday charged with five offences, including the murder of Stephen Castillo.
Castillo, 29, was shot and killed at Peters Avenue, Demarara Road, Arima on January 18.
Rondell “Tallo” Cust, 26 of Wallerfield, Arima was charged with murder, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
Constable Ali of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region II laid the charges following the advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.
Cust was arrested by officers of the Northern Division Task Force on February 17 at his home.
The investigation was supervised by ASP Douglas and Insps Ramjag, John and Sylvester of the HBI Region II.