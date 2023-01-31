“It's my first time. I feel great and I feel happy. I’m a bit worried because of the high expectations placed on me. I am a national queen now.”
So said newly crowned National Calypso Queen 2023, Tameka Darius, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on Sunday night.
She got the judges’ nod with the nation-building song - “Now More Than Ever”—which was written by fellow calypsonian and extempo artiste Brian London and arranged by WACK Radio producer Kenny Phillips.
More importantly, Darius said her six-year-old son Xhaiden shared in her milestone and “it meant more to her than all the treasures of the world”.
Xhaiden, six, a pupil of Point Fortin Roman Catholic School, is also a budding artiste and he won hearts with a little song dubbed “Get Up And Jam”. Her sister Makeda Darius copped the National Queen Title in 2020 with the song “Not Martin”.
Darius also sings with San Fernando’s Kaiso Showkase calypso tent, which is led by chairman, TUCO South/Central Zone, Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall).
Son proud
In a phone interview yesterday, Darius, 36, a La Brea resident, said her song was meant to inspire citizens.
“Trinidad and Tobago has been through so much. We have crime and Covid-19. We lost loved ones. Right now, we need each to move on with each other’s help. We need to be our brothers’ keepers.”
Darius said her son was elated with her win: “My son was in the audience looking on. He did not know what was happening when they gave me a standing ovation at the end of the song. He said his pores raised. He is the biggest fan. We are tight. Like two peas in a pod. So far, my boy got to witness my biggest achievement so far. He even cried in the audience.”
Asked if she intends to compete for Dimanche Gras, Darius said: “Of course, I am singing a different song in the tent—“It’s Sushilla Jahajie Bash”. When she made the statement about names. I am giving her a little history about our African heritage and how we felt. I am reminding her how we should be treated.”
Darius has been singing since the age of five and has been competing nationally since age nine.
She said the Mighty Sparrow and the late Singing Sandra are her musical inspiration.
Aside from being a calypsonian, Darius also works as a beautician and makes wigs.
Darius grabbed the spotlight when, in February 2020, she shut down the entire Calypso Fiesta programme for a full 30 minutes, in protest of a timing clock discrepancy at the National Calypso Monarch semi-final at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.
She had refused to take the stage unless the TUCO officials reset the clock and allow her to restart her performance, leaving host Godfrey Pierre, the band and the entire audience bewildered.
Her request for the clock to be reset was granted.
Parents happy
Since her victory congratulations have been pouring in.
Her elder sister Makeda Darius, 40, who also lives at La Brea, said: “I am happy for my parents. Angela and dad Anselm “Peter” Mason. They struggled with all six children...all girls. Tameka and I are shining in the calypso arena. I’m elated that I am passing the baton to my sister.”
In a phone interview yesterday, Ras Kommanda wished Darius the best.
“I am very proud of her. She worked hard. She has made us proud. We wish her all the best for the season. She is young and she has a lot of talent.”
Kaiso Showkase’s treasurer El Drago (Ainsley Mayers) added: “ Her win shows why we are the number one tent. We worked with a number of young people who have made astronomical changes in their life. We have a few monarchs. We had people like Ricardo London and Brian London. We produced people who came from humble beginnings and ended up being superstars.”
Back in Port Of Spain, TUCO General Secretary Shirlaine Hendrickson said: “ We are proud of her. Both sisters have won major titles. We wish her all the best in her career.”