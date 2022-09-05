Davendranath Tancoo, Member of Parliament for Oropouche West, is disputing Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s claim that the country’s economy was running on fumes when the People’s National Movement (PNM) took office in 2015.
At the United National Congress (UNC) weekly Sunday news conference yesterday, Tancoo, the UNC’s shadow finance minister, said Imbert gaslighted people at the Spotlight on the Economy forum last Friday into thinking that there was a financial and economic crisis in 2015 when he became minister.
He said this tactic by the minister would make citizens less likely to question where the $390 billion spent in the last seven years has gone.
“I want to remind the Minister of Finance that in 2015 he met an economy that had grown and was growing after the People’s Partnership exited office.
He found $1.5 billion to be collected from the Phoenix Park IPO, $3.8 billion capital payment from TGU, another half billion in dividend from NGC, millions in repayment by CLICO, 10.5 billion US dollars in foreign reserves, enough for 12 months import cover, $5.7 billion US dollars in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, over $25.7 billion in the National Insurance Fund and $26 billion more in cash and cash equivalent available to the Government,” Tancoo claimed.
However, the MP said the trait of this Government is to blame Kamla (Persad-Bissessar), Covid, Russia, and public servants gaslight, but cannot account to the taxpayers why $153 million is being spent every single day for the last seven years and yet every single sector, from education to health care, from security to infrastructure, has gotten visibly worse.
Tancoo noted that Imbert painted a picture last Friday that the economy was faring well, but he said, according to the available data, credit rating agency Moody’s consistently dropped the PNM Government’s credit rating over the last seven years, collapsing from an A3 rating to a Baa3 rating with a negative outlook.
“That is not an indicator of fiscal confidence. A fall in these ratings over the last seven years highlights growing concern about the ability of the Government to meet its debt obligations.
“Ironically, the minister’s boast about being able to ‘access substantial financing’ during Covid was actually premised on savings that had absolutely nothing to do with this Government and certainly not based on his false fiscal credibility claims. And the irony is that the data is right there in his presentation in the value of the external and internal ‘buffers’ he provided statistics for – in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, the National Insurance Fund and in the cash and cash equivalents —a total of over $100 billion,” he said.