A juvenile South American tapir suspected being transported for sale was rescued by a team of Forestry Division game wardens and police on Thursday.
The team found the five-month-old juvenile exotic animal was found in the backseat of a Nissan Tiida allegedly driven by a Penal man at Caroni.
A report said that a team of game wardens and officers of the Cunupia Emergency Response Patrol received information and intercepted the vehicle at Kelly Village.
The officers searched the vehicle and found it carrying the tapir at the rear back of the vehicle.
The suspect, a 30-year-old man of Penal Rock Road, was arrested and taken to the Caroni Police Station.
He was charged with the offence of possession of being in possession of a protected animal without a permit.
The charge was laid by animal game warden one Rajiv Harrinarine.
The suspect was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Chaguanas magistrate.
The exercise was spearheaded by game warden two Steve Seepersad and Richard Ramlogan, and included game wardens one Bisham Madhu, Rajiv Harrinarine, Jason Edwards and MVO Nigel Bishop and Brendon Whittier.
The offence carries a maximum fine of $5,000 or six months in jail.
The tapir was fed by the game wardens and taken to the Emperor Valley Zoo.
"One of the easiest ways to curb the capture and supply of these exotic animals is to stop the demand for them.
If the public end their willingness to purchase, then the demand will not be high and the illegal trade will not flourish.
This is an international issue, and we can do our part to stop the illegal trade which is being widely advertised on social media.
Let us do our part to save the wildlife and our environment”, urged Seepersad.