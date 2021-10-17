Besson Street

The Besson Street Police Station

Bullets mean for another man killed Glen Bousigac in Port of Spain at nightfall yesterday.

At about 6 p.m. Bousigac was in the vicinity of the Drag Brother's Mall located along Picadilly Street, in East Dry River, Port of Spain.

At about the same time, two gunmen approached a third individual who was walking along the roadway.

The gunmen opened fire on their target. However, Bousigac was shot to the head.

The intended target was hit about the stomach and ran towards the Besson Street police station seeking refuge.

The injured man was conveyed to the Port of Spain General Hospital for medical attention by personnel of the Port of Spain Division Task Force.

Bousigac died while undergoing treatment.

A team of officers led by Insp Soodeen, Inps Sooklalsingh, Insp Knott, and Sgt Matthew, responded.

W-Cpl Cooper is investigating.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

President: I did no wrong

President: I did no wrong

President Paula-Mae Weekes is maintaining she did not wilfully violate any provision of the Constitution and has not misbehaved in public office.

Griffith: Cattleboil in PolSC eye

Griffith: Cattleboil in PolSC eye

President Paula-Mae Weekes did not do her constitutional duty and send the Order of Merit List for Police Commissioner to the Parliament, says former police commissioner Gary Griffith.

...Pure madness, says UNC senator

...Pure madness, says UNC senator

Pure madness.

This was how Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial yesterday described the President’s disclosure that an Order of Merit List for Police Commissioner was submitted to her office and then withdrawn.

+6
The shameful state of Panday’s hometown

The shameful state of Panday’s hometown

The roads that connect the rural village of St Julien are crumbling, with massive landslides, craters and potholes threatening to maroon an entire community from the rest of the country.

Recommended for you