Bullets mean for another man killed Glen Bousigac in Port of Spain at nightfall yesterday.
At about 6 p.m. Bousigac was in the vicinity of the Drag Brother's Mall located along Picadilly Street, in East Dry River, Port of Spain.
At about the same time, two gunmen approached a third individual who was walking along the roadway.
The gunmen opened fire on their target. However, Bousigac was shot to the head.
The intended target was hit about the stomach and ran towards the Besson Street police station seeking refuge.
The injured man was conveyed to the Port of Spain General Hospital for medical attention by personnel of the Port of Spain Division Task Force.
Bousigac died while undergoing treatment.
A team of officers led by Insp Soodeen, Inps Sooklalsingh, Insp Knott, and Sgt Matthew, responded.
W-Cpl Cooper is investigating.