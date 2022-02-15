Reigning 2020 calypso monarch Terri Lyons will sing Obeah and Meghan, My Dear when Back To Basics calypso tent hosts its maiden show Nostalgia at The Garden Theatre, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, tonight and tomorrow from 7.30 p.m.
Cultural aficionado and tent manager Errol Peru said the cast includes veteran calypsonian and National Carnival Commission (NCC chairman) Winston “Gypsy” Peters, Pt Fortin bard Superblue (Austin Lyons), Aaron Duncan, Drupatee, David Bereaux, Roger Mohammed (Bodyguard), Exposer, Rex East, Hindu Prince, Pirate and a few surprises. The facilitator is newly minted Roman Catholic deacon Justice Malcolm Holdip. Soca artiste Vincent Rivers and D’ Soca Unit will provide musical accompaniment.
In a phone interview on Sunday, Lyons said: “ I will sing Calypso, Obeah and Meagan, My Dear. Calypso is a song I had prepared for 2021. I don’t believe in releasing songs for competition. I am an artiste and entertainer. I work all year round. Calypso is about respecting the spark that ignited the flame. I am singing Fling Bam Bam, too. ”
Giving a glimpse into the show, Peru said: “ We don’t bash, We entertain. A rich melange of soca, calypso, humour and social commentary. Well packaged. Pure nostalgia. Superblue will do a medley with his Road March hits like Soca Baptist. Drupatee will be there to Roll Up The Tassa. Aaron Duncan is paying tribute to the late great Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba). Bodyguard has a ditty about a Market Cussout that could take place in San Juan or Arima market. Markets have commerce, action, picong and banter.”
Asked his views on A Taste Of Carnival, Peru added: “It’s a safe zone. Tents have good shows. I am appealing to patrons to come out and support the art form. I find the numbers are too small. As Johnny King would say, ‘Show your appreciation’. Artistes have struggled during Covid-19.” Carnival is our indigenous product. Creatives need to expose and express what they have created by dint of hard work and burning the midnight oil. Let’s be happy they got an opportunity to earn an income after two years. Let them earn a shilling; no matter how small. Let them put food on the table. An entertainer is ecstatic when he’s on stage. Without that ribaldry from the audience, they can become stressed, frustrated and disenchanted.”
Peru related: “Once I was in a taxi with Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and he said to me, ‘They want me to stop singing but I want to die on a stage’. That’s the only profession I know- singing songs like Doh Back Back, Both Ah Dem, Education and Survival. Artistes live for the adulation and adoration.”
As Rivers continues rehearsing for two big nights, he said: “We are at the Mess, St James. I had a grand time at Fiesta which was hosted by Talk City. I normally do Icons Tent. It’s an honour to work with the veterans like Gypsy and Bodyguard. The Lord Nelson shows were postponed to April. Artistes are happy to shake off the cobwebs and get back to work.”
In a phone interview yesterday, Peters, who sang the classic Little Black Boy, said: “I might sing Rhythm Of A Nation. And some of my songs. Just remember it will be a night of great entertainment. We just want people to enjoy themselves in a safe zone.”