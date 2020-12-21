A Sangre Grande man was arrested on Monday after police allegedly found a loaded firearm in his home.
The 23-year-old man, of McShine Street, was detained and the Taurus pistol with nine round of 40 caliber ammunition were seized.
The arrest was made during police exercise duty in the Sangre Grande district between 9.45 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Aguilal, supervised by Cpl Ramnarine and included PCs Cielto, Singh and Samuel of the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit and PCs Ramkissoon and West of the Sangre Grande CID.
In an unrelated incident, Western Division Police retrieved a silver and black Colt King Cobra revolver along with five brass rounds of ammunition were found in Cocorite on Sunday.
The revolver was discovered around 4.30 p.m. after officers on mobile patrol received information and went to a ravine on Ethlyn Trace where they found the gun in a brown bag.
No one was arrested, but police are seeking the public's assistance for information on the find.
Anyone with information that can aid in the arrest of persons, in this case, is asked to contact Western Division Police at 622-2779, or 999, 555, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, or report via the TTPS Mobile App.