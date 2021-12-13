A taxi-driver was granted $250,000 bail with a surety by a Clerk of the Peace when he appeared before the Couva Magistrates’ Court on December 9th, to answer to the charge of larceny.
Tajmool Mohammed, 58, of Santa Clara Road, Preysal Couva was charged with two counts of larceny amounting to $282,650.
The matter was postponed to January 4.
In the first matter on July 21, 2005, a man alleged that he paid $19,500 as full payment towards the purchase and delivery of one black and beige Nissan B-14 motor vehicle. According to the man, the vehicle was never received or the monies returned.
In the second incident during the period January 5th and April 30th, 2020, another man alleged that he paid sums totalling $263,150 to a Couva taxi-driver for the importation, licensing and repair of an Isuzu truck, a Mitsubishi Canter, a 5-ton Forklift and a mini excavator.
The man reported that he was led to believe that the equipment was already on the port and would have been delivered to him in May 2020. The taxi-driver allegedly failed to deliver the vehicles or return the cash given.
Mohammed was arrested on December 8 by PC Jemmet and WPC Bunbury of the Fraud Squad.