POLICE are searching for a man who chopped and robbed a Penal taxi driver multiple times and left him for dead in Palo Seco.
Keio Mendez, 30, of Charlo Village, is at the hospital being treated for chop wounds to the left side of his face, neck and jaw, and left ear.
A police report said that at around 8.30 p.m. on October 7, officers received information of a robbery which occurred at Beach Road.
WPC Vincent and PC Jimdar of the Siparia CID proceeded to the Siparia District Health Facility where Mendez was taken for treatment.
Police were told that a man, whom Mendez knew, hired him to be taken to Beach Road to collect a sum of money.
Officers were told that upon arrival at the location the man led Mendez into a bushy area where he pulled out a weapon and dealt him several chops to his head and neck.
The perpetrator escaped in Mendez’s silver Nissan Ad wagon.
The victim crawled out of the bushes until residents spotted him and alerted ambulance services.
Mendez was taken to the district facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where he is in serious condition.
WPC Vincent is continuing investigations.