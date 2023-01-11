A 21-year-old man of O’meara Road, Arima, is due to appear at the Arima Magistrates’ Court today, after he was charged with Robbery with Violence.
Simon Elli Smith was charged on Monday after officers conducted investigations into an incident where two men allegedly robbed a taxi driver.
Police say that around 2:24 pm on January 2, a taxi driver was proceeding along Carapo Road, in his white Honda City vehicle, when a passenger seated in the back seat placed him in a choke hold, brandished a knife, and announced a robbery.
A second man then robbed the driver of a quantity of cash.
The driver became fearful for his life, and then a struggle ensued, resulting in the driver sustaining several lacerations to his hand, and face and a stab wound to his stomach. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a light pole. The car spun and overturned.
The second man ran off, while the first suspect along with the driver sustained injuries and remained on the scene. The driver called 999 and several officers on patrol responded in quick time.
Officers met the driver who informed them of the robbery, and pointed to the suspect, who was subsequently detained.
The driver and suspect were conveyed to the Arima Health Facility where they were treated for their injuries.
The suspect was discharged from the EWMSC on January 9 and was conveyed to the Arima Police Station, where he was subsequently charged for the offence of Robbery with Violence.