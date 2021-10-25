A TAXI driver escaped life-threatening injuries or even death on Saturday afternoon after he was dragged along the roadway from his car by an armed bandit who robbed him of his vehicle.
The 43-year-old man only suffered injuries to his hands and legs from being dragged along the asphalt, said police.
That incident took place sometime around 3 p.m., when the victim, just minutes before, stopped his green Nissan Almera car at Cane Farm Junction, Trincity, to pick up a passenger.
Officers said while driving east along Fifth Street, the passenger pulled out a firearm and announced a robbery.
At first the driver resisted handing over his vehicle and a struggle ensued but he eventually attempted to escape his attacker by jumping from the moving car.
But as he did so, he became entangled in the seat belt.
At that point, the bandit got into the driver’s seat and continued driving, dragging the victim in the process.
The taxi driver eventually managed to free himself while the suspect drove off and escaped.
Officers of the Arouca Police Station were notified and minutes later arrived at the scene. Up to yesterday evening, the car nor the suspect had been located.
PC Lambkin are continuing enquiries.