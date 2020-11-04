To taxi driver, Rhoda Benjamin, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a financial burden that each day threatens starvation, homelessness and despair.
Benjamin told the Express on Thursday that she has been buying small portions of food on a day to day basis, each day unsure of when her next meal would come.
As passengers continue to dwindle since Government mandated restrictions in March, the single mother of three says she often questions if she will be able to earn enough money to feed her family and survive the pandemic’s economic slump.
Food, she said, is only one part of a cluster of financial stressors that has led to her mental deterioration.
“I am at a stage where I feel my whole world crashing in on me. I am at a stage where depression is knocking at my door Every day l fall apart. This COVID-19 did it to me. Many mornings I wish it would never come because I have to face it all over again.
Things weren't all that good before but I was still making out but since the pandemic start I have been trying but it has gotten the better of me I no longer make the amount of money I used to what I make is just to pay the installment leaving me without food and to maintain basic commodities.” she said.
With no other form of income, Benjamin uses the money earned to fund a weekly installment program that allows her to own and operate her vehicle. The majority of her daily earnings, she said, are given to the car’s owners and the remainder used to feed her three children and pay bills.
In August, she said, the re-institution of stricter COVID-19 measures saw less and less people traveling throughout the country. As a result, her daily earnings have been severely cut, barely producing enough in a week to satisfy basic expenses.
“It is so hard right now. I have to make the payments on a Wednesday of every week. That’s $900 and at this point that is more than 50 per cent of what I make. So, the reminder I have to get things we need and pay off bills and help my children. Just to even make sure that I get enough for these payments I have to sometimes come out at 6a.m. and work until 9-10p.m. When I say it’s difficult, it really is,” she said.
Benjamin currently shares a single story board structure in a Cunapo “squatting-village,” with her three children, aged 13, 18 and 21. With fluctuating weather, she said, the structure is in need of repairs with its floors slowly collapsing and in urgent need of repairs.
“I don’t know what will happen if the floor collapses. You can’t live without a floor and I can’t really afford to fix anything right now,” she said.
While she has access to electricity, Benjamin has been unable to provide the necessary devices to her children to complete online schooling. As a result, her 13- year-old daughter spends her days visiting a friend to participate in classes. Her eldest son, she said, is currently pursuing a degree at UWI, the expense of which she sometimes must bear. Having tried to find a job to help his family while attending classes, he has been unsuccessful thus far.
“Education is something I wasn’t fully given because we couldn’t afford it. So, I make it a priority for my children because I want to give to them what I couldn’t get. So, it is hard, but we have to push through it,” she said
Having received Government assistance at the start of the pandemic through an income reduction grant, she said that aid has since diminished leaving her to again face the reality of economic turmoil.
With her struggles seemingly growing with each passing day, she said, anxiety, depression and anguish have filled her quiet moments.
“When I tell you it is really tough, it really is something. Sometimes my kids are talking to me and I don’t hear them. I try not to let them see how hard it is, I try to make everything look as it will be okay but I really don't know. I am trying my best to deal with things as they come but this experience has really been something else,” said Benjamin.
For those who are able to help Benjamin, she can be reached at 334 4832.