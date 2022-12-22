POLICE have arrested a taxi driver who assaulted a female passenger in his vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The suspect, a 33-year-old man from Fanny Village, Point Fortin, was arrested in connection with the offences of kidnapping and indecent assault.
The victim reported that while sitting in the rear seat of the taxi, the driver touched her legs.
She told police officers that the man refused to stop and allow her out of the vehicle even though she told him to.
The incident occurred at around 2 a.m.
The victim reported that she boarded a white Nissan Tiida to be taken to Point Fortin. Upon reaching the vicinity of Pennywise Plaza along South Trunk Road, La Romaine, the driver stretched his arm over to the backseat and began rubbing the victim’s leg without her consent, the report said.
The victim requested to exit the vehicle. However, the driver refused and continued driving to Point Fortin. He later stopped the vehicle to make a purchase at a shop and the victim ran out and sought help from people on the street.
A report was made to the Point Fortin police and officers of the South-Western Division Task Force intercepted a vehicle in the Guapo police district and arrested the suspect.