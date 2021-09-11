A taxi driver was hijacked, stabbed and robbed of his vehicle by two “passengers” in Princes Town on Thursday.
The 54-year-old victim from Mayaro was hospitalised for a stab wound to the chest.
Police have detained a suspect and the vehicle was recovered in Ste Madeleine.
A police report said the man was plying his white Hyundai Elantra for hire at High Street, Rio Claro.
At around 8 a.m., he picked up a man who hired him to be taken to Princes Town.
The passenger directed him to park in the vicinity of Bonanza Street, where after a few hours, another man entered the vehicle.
The second passenger asked the driver to take them to another location and directed him to pass through Lothians Road. The driver told police that upon reaching the end of Woodland Road, Cedar Hill, one of the men pulled out a firearm and announced a hold-up.
A struggle ensued and the other man pulled out a knife and stabbed the driver on the upper left side of his chest.
The victim stopped the car, jumped out, and the two men drove off.
A passing motorist picked up the taxi driver and contacted the police.
PCs Rawlins and Badal of the Princes Town CID responded and escorted the motorist and the victim to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
The injured taxi driver was transferred to San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.