A taxi driver charged with assaulting his wife with a wrench, appeared before the court.
The 39-year-old was granted bail in the sum of $40,000 with a surety, when he faced senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on March 2. He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, malicious damage and larceny.
As part of the bail condition, he was ordered to stay one mile away from the victim at all times, and report to the police station in his area once per week. The accused is expected to reappear in court on March 29.
According to police reports, on October 1, 2022 a woman alleged that she was seated in her vehicle, when her husband took a wrench and damaged the door on the driver’s side of the vehicle, causing the door to break. He then allegedly assaulted the woman with the wrench and also took her Samsung cellphone.
The matter was reported at the Mon Repos police station, and constable Ramsawak of the Special Victims Unit conducted investigations. A warrant was executed on March 1 and a suspect was arrested and later charged with three offences.
Investigations were supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Inspector Ramphlal, and Sergeant Banwarie.