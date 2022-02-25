A Marabella taxi-driver who took a job to transport three men to Penal was shot dead and his car stolen on Wednesday.
The body of Shahmiel Junior Redhead, 25, of Silk Cotton Avenue, Battoo Avenue, was found in a bushy area at Lowkie Trace.
The Nissan B-15 car he was driving was missing.
A police report said that at around 3.30 p.m. Redhead took a job to transport three men to Station Ten Road, Penal, in an area known as “dog patch”.
Another man from Marabella accompanied Redhead on the trip, police said.
The report said Redhead drove to the area and the three men exited the vehicle, then walked into a bushy track.
The man told police that Redhead received a phone call to collect his money and he drove to another area at Lowkie Trace.
Moments later Redhead was shot several times, and two men were seen running towards the car.
The man who accompanied Redhead told police he became fearful, exited the vehicle and ran, then hid in the bushes.
Sometime during the night, he walked out of the bushes and went to the Penal Police Station, where he made a report around 8.45 p.m.
The man returned to the scene with police officers, who discovered Redhead’s body with multiple gunshot injuries, in a grassy track.
Officers of the Penal CID and Homicide Bureau of Region III responded.
Hard worker
Redhead’s older sister, Keisha Redhead, said her brother was a loving and hard-working man, who had been working as a taxi-driver for several years.
She said he recently bought the car and worked various routes from Marabella to San Fernando, to Couva and to Claxton Bay.
He also did private jobs.
Keisha Redhead said the family did not know the people who hired her brother for the job. “They killed him and took his vehicle. We suspect he got killed over the robbery or maybe something went sour among them. We do not know if these people were sending a message to someone else,” she said.
“Shahmiel did not deal in drugs nor involved in robberies. People are saying all sorts of things, but they do not know the truth. If they knew my brother, they would know better than that.
“Shahmiel was always working hard. We are calling for justice for his death. He was a very loving boy. He was always smiling and people called him ‘Smiley’. He did not deserve this,” said his sister.
PC Jagessar, of Homicide Region III, is continuing investigations.
The murder toll for the year so far stood at 84 last night, compared to 49 at the same time in 2021.