A market vendor arrested during the 2011 state of emergency and charged with being a member of a gang has been awarded over $241,000 for malicious prosecution.
Omardath Dookie, also known as Donnie Dookie, sued the State back in 2015 through attorney Kevin Ratiram.
A virtual trial was held on April 27 before Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams, who last week ruled in Dookie’s favour.
In court documents, Dookie stated he was at his El Socorro home around 2.30 p.m., on August 25, 2011, with neighbours who would, from time to time, come to his house. Dookie said they would play pool and cards, have drinks and listen to music.
Dookie had previous convictions for possession of guns and ammunition, marijuana and cocaine. He was released from prison in 2004 after he was sentenced to five years in jail following a guilty plea for possession of guns and ammunition.
As he stepped onto the roadway on August 25, 2011, two police vehicles pulled up and officers, including PC Rainy Dhill, alighted. Dhill had previously charged Dookie for possession of a knife.
He held on to Dookie’s arm, told him he was locked up and placed him in a police vehicle. No explanation was proffered and he was taken, along with another man, to the Barataria Police Station.
Dookie was charged the following day with being a member of an El Socorro gang. At his court appearance, he entered a not guilty plea and was denied bail.
He was taken to the Remand Yard at Golden Grove, Arouca, where he shared a ten-by-ten cell with four men. They used a bucket for a toilet.
After spending two months in custody, on October 19, 2011, the prosecutor told the court there was insufficient evidence to continue prosecution of Dookie. The DPP also filed notice, discontinuing the matter against him.
The vendor said in his affidavit that following his release, people told him they heard he was “a big gang member”. Dookie said he felt embarrassed by this as he knew he was innocent. He said he never knew about any gang in El Socorro and no gang ever gathered by his house.
He admitted the police searched his home several times for guns and ammunition, but no such items were ever found.
Cop not a credible witness
In court documents, PC Dhill said he had information that Dookie was a member of a gang and while conducting his duties, saw him in company with other people whom he had information were gang members.
The Anti-Gang Act was passed in 2011. Dhill said after he arrested Dookie, he reviewed the act and consulted with his seniors. He said based on information he had on Dookie, he believed there was sufficient basis to charge him and he did such.
The judge however found Dhill not to be a credible witness, and in delivering her ruling noted, among other points, that while he said he made notes of surveillance of Dookie during his duties, he was unable to produce them since they were destroyed in floodwaters.
She said it was only after Dookie was arrested and taken to the police station that the police sought to see if there were any offences under the Anti-Gang Act that Dookie could fit into. She said that on his own evidence, Dhill reviewed the act only after he had already arrested Dookie.
The judge found that on the evidence, the State had not shown there was any reasonable and probable cause to arrest and charge Dookie.
Dookie was awarded $175,000 in general damages, interest at the rate of 2.5 per cent per annum from 2015 to 2022, and cost. He is expected to receive approximately $241,000.
The State was represented in the matter by attorneys Sasha Sukhram and Kezia Redhead.