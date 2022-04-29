Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has suggested that laws be passed in the future to stop the pension and gratuity payments of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley since taxpayers’ are being forced to fork out hundreds of millions of dollars to contractors in lawsuits that could have been avoided.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Moonilal noted a recent judgement in which Justice Ricky Rahim ordered that the Estate Management Business Development Company (EMBDC) pay NAMALCO some $427 million.
Moonilal said when one adds the interest, legal fees and payments to the project, the amount is in excess of $800 million.
“I would put it to the national community, as I did before, that eventually we may strongly have to consider that when a prime minister like Rowley and ministers like Stuart Young and others demit office, we pass the necessary laws to take away their pension and take away their gratuities,” he said.
He said they should spend their elderly life reflecting on this incompetence rather than have Rowley with a “big fat gratuity and pension” while taxpayers’ are footing multi-million dollar claims.
Moonilal also criticised the EMBDC for issuing a news release claiming victory over the recent judgement as the company noted that NAMALCO was claiming $1.3 billion.
“I want to tell the EMBDC that they should mash brakes immediately,” he said, adding that the Government has been “lighting a $100 bill to search for five cents”.
He said what EMBDC has not disclosed is the interest it has to pay on $427 million dating back to 2013.
“When you add up all of this we believe that the Government will owe and have to pay in and around $800 million,” he said.
He said this excludes the legal fees the State incurred, which included a Queen’s Counsel who stayed at the Hyatt for six weeks, and foreign companies.
Moonilal said the EMBDC is a “serial loser” in court as he noted the company, in March 2020, lost a matter against Junior Sammy amounting to some $121 million.
The EMBDC, he said, is not a litigation company but matters are before the courts to the benefit of the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) friends.
Moonilal said when the People’s Partnership government entered office in 2010 there was more than $5 billion owed to contractors but the former government did not take legal action. He said they negotiated with contractors on the sums to be paid.
He questioned whether the EMBDC will do like the Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) and shut down the company to avoid making payments.
Moonilal also said that the contracts in question before the courts were not from his tenure as former minister.
“These contracts were initiated under the Noel Garcia, Utharo Rao administration of the company under the Manning administration. The supplementary agreements did take place between 2010 and 2015 more or less, April 2012. For the record, I assumed responsibility for the EMBDC in July 2012 which was really after much of these matters,” he said.
He noted the minister before him was Vasant Bharath who may want to say something on this as well.
“In terms of direct responsibility, I took over in July 2012 the EMBDC portfolio and the Court has ruled that the supplementary agreements should have been done initially effectively by the Board, not the CEO, and that is something we need to reflect on in terms of governance issues,” he said.
Moonilal said the Government should meet and treat with the contractors rather than go to court and wait for a judgement of $800 million against the company.