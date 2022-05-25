$852 million!
That's the amount of money Trinidad and Tobago Government now owes Construtora OAS, the original contractor on the Point Fortin Highway.
And Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday called on the Commissioner of Police to go into NIDCO and find out by what authority and under whose authority a clause which protected the country's interest was removed from the billion dollar Point Fortin contract on September 4, 2015, the last working day before the September 7, 2015 General Election.
Speaking at a public meeting in Arima, the Prime Minister said: "Ladies and Gentlemen the chickens have come home to roost. Confirmed by the arbitrator in the arbitration on March 30, 2015, OAS was insolvent under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago and Brazil. Who was in Government on 30 March 2015? OAS went bankrupt from corruption in Brazil. So March, April, May, June, July, August the UNC under Kamla Persad Bissessar did absolutely nothing to protect the public money. But there was a clause in the contract- Clause 15 (2)- that said that if the contractor is bankrupt, that money belongs to Trinidad and Tobago.".
"Listen to what the arbitrator has now said, "notwithstanding these matters, NIDCO was not entitled to terminate the contract under Clause 15 (2)...Because it had waived such right by reason of the terms of an addendum to the contract which was entered into by the parties on September 4, 2015," the Prime Minister said.
"Pay attention to the date, the 4th September 2015 was the last working day, that Kamla Persad Bissessar and the UNC were in office as the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. That was a Friday....The General Election was on the Monday the 7th and they lost the election," he said.
"On September 4, the UNC removed the clause by way of an addendum in that contract and allowed the contractor to go away with almost one billion dollars. Today because of that situation the court gave us the money, but the arbitrator has now taken it back. And we now owe the contractor $852 million, (US $127 million)" he said. And that could only have occurred because the protection for people's money was removed on the last day of the UNC being in office," he said.
"Tonight I want you the people of Trinidad and Tobago to ask Mrs Persad Bissessar and her consorts iin that thing they call the People's Partnership, who removed this clause. We know why, but we don't know who," he said. "If ever there was a case to be made against an individual for misbehaviour in public office, it is the person who authorised the removal of that clause which is now costing the country $852, 969,825 million," he said. "The matter has now come to this...After you (Persad Bissessar) gave away $852 million you calling on unions to mobilise their members to come and march because (you saying) 'public servants can't get this and can't get that'
He said the $852 money which was first given back to the country, was used on the highway but it was always clear that it would go to arbitration because of the removal of the clause. "We owe this money now unless we can successfully appeal," he said. But in the meantime he called on Persad Bissesssar and Suruj Rambachan to respond to this matter.
He also wanted Jack Warner to say what was the nature of the business conducted between a Minister of Government in the UNC and the brazilians who flew by private jet to South Africa in a hotel in South Africa a few days before the contract was awarded.
He said the former UNC Ministers could not answer any of these questions. "They just stirring up muck and throwing it every day at the window," he said.
"I want the Commissioner of Police to go into NIDCO and the Minister responsible for NIDCO, the Minister of Works and Transport, he is hereby instructed to instruct NIDCO to cooperate with the police officers so the country can determine under whose hand and under whose direction this travesty took place. You could imagine what we could do with $852 million that belonged to us, that they gave away for love and affection of the contractor?" the Prime Minister stated.