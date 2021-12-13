Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) this morning announced an ex-factory increase of approximately 15 per cent in the price of the commodity.
The price increase becomes effective on December 20, which is next week Monday.
In a message to its “valued clients,” TCL said: “We have been absorbing rising input costs for a long time and are now unable to continue to maintain our prices.
“The main attributing cost factors are natural gas, imported spares ad other raw materials that go into the manufacturing the highest quality cement brands, which you represent.
"We assure you that, in the interest of protecting the vulnerable construction sector, our price adjustment is only a marginal increase when compared to the escalating operating expeses with which we are faced."The cement company did not specify the quantum of increased costs or their contribution to the 15 per cent price increase.
TCL, which is majority owned by Mexico’s Cemex group, is at this time the monopoly supplier of cement to the local market.
That occurred after Rock Hard Distributors, a company owned by the Ramhit construction family, decided to shut down its operations in September. Rock Hard had been importing cement from Turkey. In its notice in September, Rock Hard complained that it faced “continuous challenges” from the T&T Government “initially in the form of misclassification, which meant we were charged a higher rate of duty than was legally allowed for our cement." The Government also imposed a 50 per cent duty on imported cement.
Government responds
The Ministry of Trade and Industry has noted the announcement made by the local cement manufacturer of an impending increase in the price of cement by 15% with effect from 20th December 2021 and wishes to inform the public of two decisions taken by the Government to ensure the affordability of cement in the local market.
The Government was made aware of a potential price increase of cement in November 2021. At that time, the MTI indicated its concern to the TCL Group and expressed the view that any price increase was unacceptable given that 90% of the inputs into the manufacture of cement is local.
Proactively, on 18th November 2021, the Cabinet agreed to a Revision of the Quota and Import Licensing Regime for Cement (Building Cement-Grey and Other Hydraulic Cements) for 2022. Specifically, the maximum Quota ceiling for Cement allowed for importation will be set at 150,000 tonnes (an increase from 75,000 tonnes in 2021 with each existing registered importer receiving a 50% increase in their quota allocation) in 2022.
Secondly, at a Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) of CARICOM held on 10 December 2021 and at the request of Trinidad and Tobago, COTED agreed to a suspension of the CET and the increase of the rate of duty to 20% on Other hydraulic cements of HS 2523.90.00 for the one (1) year period, January 1 to December 31, 2022. It will be recalled that COTED had previously approved a suspension of the CET and the increase of the rate of duty to 50% on Other hydraulic cements of HS 2523.90.00 for the one (1) year period, January 1 to December 31, 2021. Therefore, for the period 01 January 2022 to December 31, 2022 the rate of duty on Other hydraulic cements will now be 20% from the previous 50%.
These public policy adjustments will allow for additional volumes of extra-regional cement to enter Trinidad and Tobago at a lower rate of duty so as to ensure that cement remains competitively priced. These measures will also ensure the continued viability of the local cement manufacturing industry (which is a net foreign exchange earner and currently provides employment to over 315 persons directly and engages approximately 450 small contractors for services).
The Government is of the firm view that the availability of affordable cement forms a critical linkage between the manufacturing and construction sectors and therefore is vital for the country’s sustainable development as well as the welfare of consumers.
The MTI wishes to assure the public that it shall continue to actively monitor market conditions in the domestic market and make further adjustments as required to ensure affordable cement for consumers.