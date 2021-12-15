Several workers from Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) stood under umbrellas in the pouring rain yesterday morning, calling for a meeting with senior management as they claimed the company had not paid cost of living allowance (COLA) since 2015.
The workers said while they were promised payment on December 20, at a meeting between management and Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) representatives on Monday the issue was unresolved. Another meeting is scheduled for January.
Explaining the situation at the company’s Claxton Bay main entrance, TCL’s OWTU branch president Kevin Arjoon said: “The workers are not protesting nor have they downed tools, what they are doing is requesting some information from management with respect to their COLA.
“Management promised to pay COLA by a certain date and based on a meeting we had (on Monday), we were told that the meetings will continue in January. The workers are requesting more information on that because management would have promised to pay them,” he added.
“All we asking for is for some senior level manager to come and meet the workers and tell them why…they decide to not pay the workers the COLA. All they interested in right now is the COLA and this is COLA that has been owed since 2015… Workers were looking forward for this payment since 2015. COLA is something that should be paid all the time, it is part of a worker’s salary… When they are paying, we still don’t know,” Arjoon said.
TCL’s OWTU branch secretary Akini Solomon said the aim of Monday’s meeting concerned the payment of COLA.
“For some strange reason, all of a sudden, they deciding not to pay the COLA. We don’t know what is the reason and that is why the workers are here to find out what is the reason that we are not going to be given the COLA.”
The media were told that more than 300 workers and retirees stand to be affected.
The Express contacted TCL’s communications and CSR co-ordinator Janelle Collins, who said the company had no comment at this time.
It was on Monday that TCL announced an approximate 15 per cent price increase in its cement. It comes into effect next Monday.