Bail has been granted to a teacher on four fraud charges and her husband, a police officer.
Kavita David was charged with two offences of forgery and two offences of uttering a forged document, while Jonathan David faced one charge of contravening the terms of his Firearm Users License (FUL) by having in his possession five rounds of ammunition in excess of what he is authorised to keep at any one time.
Teacher Kavita David, 34, was granted $100,000 bail to cover the four charges while Jonathan David, 42 who is currently on leave from the police service, was granted $40,000 bail for his charge. Bail was granted by justice of the peace Abraham Ali on July 6. The couple of Cunupia, is to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on July 28.
Reports indicate that a woman allegedly submitted documents bearing forged signatures as part of evidence in her defence in a High Court of Trinidad and Tobago matter. Officers of the Fraud Squad Port of Spain office conducted investigations, which resulted in a female suspect being arrested at her Tunapuna workplace on July 5.
The party of officers then went to the suspect’s home on that same date, where they met with her husband who was also arrested in connection with the investigation. Several documents were also found and seized at the house by investigators.
Checks revealed that the male suspect who is a holder of a FUL, was allegedly found to be in possession of more rounds of ammunition than he was authorised to keep at any time and was not granted any variation to his license. The couple was charged with the offences by acting Cpl Nowbutt of the Fraud Squad on July 6.