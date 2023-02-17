A TEACHER charged with sexually touching a 15-year-old boy was granted $200,000 bail when he appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday.
It was reported to police that on October 26, 2021, the 35-year-old teacher touched the boy while at school.
The incident was later reported to the Child Protection Unit Southern Division.
The officers investigated the matter which led to the arrest of the teacher, who was charged last Saturday.
The investigation was supervised by Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Ramphal and Sgt Baptiste.
The teacher appeared before Magistrate Debbie-Ann Bassaw and is expected to re-appear on March 1.