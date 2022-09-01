“Losing you was like losing my own.... Rachel, baby girl, words cannot express how much I love you. I will never forget the kind notes you wrote me telling me how much you love me!” Daniel said in the post.
Teacher gives tribute to Rachel
Nikita Braxton-Benjamin
After being mauled to death by a relative’s dog last Thursday, one of Rachel Bhagwandeen’s teachers took to social media to express her love for the 11-year-old, who she referred to as her baby.
Andrea Daniel said she taught Rachel at the Infants and Standard Three levels and was preparing her for next year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
Rachel attended Vistabella Presbyterian School. She was attacked by a relative’s American bulldog mixed breed on Thursday while at a family member’s home in Solomon Street, San Fernando.
She pushed her nine-year-old brother, preventing him from being bitten, and told him to run while the dog followed her into a bedroom. Rachel died at the scene.
‘Like losing my own baby girl’
“Losing you was like losing my own.... Rachel, baby girl, words cannot express how much I love you. I will never forget the kind notes you wrote me telling me how much you love me!” Daniel said in the post.

She added that Rachel’s action “to save and protect her brother truly defines her”.
She also described Rachel as being humble, kind and hardworking.
“God needed an angel, baby and he sent for you. Fly high baby girl. I will always love you,” Daniel ended the post.
The teacher also shared creative writing done by Rachel on her favourite flavour of ice cream and of enjoying to sew.
In her piece, she said strawberry was her favourite flavour and she would put strawberry syrup, colourful sprinkles and a cherry on it.
She also wrote about liking to sew clothing for her dolls in her spare time, and described it as fun and relaxing.
Rachel also said: “I now started to sew clothes for myself. I still need to learn some things but I am working on it.”
In her creative writing about Daniel, Rachel described her as funny, smart and one who treated her pupils like her own children.
“She is caring and kind. My teacher is young and very beautiful. She is as precious as gold and like a second mother to me. I love her and appreciate her very much,” Rachel wrote.
