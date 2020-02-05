Ashram

Killed: Ashram Boodram

A Ste Madeleine man was charged with the murder of Debe school teacher Ashram Boodram.

Carl Richardson, 30, of Martin Prime Street, St John's Village, Ste Madeleine, is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.

Richardson was arrested by police last Thursday in New Grant.

Police received information on the suspect and found him walking along Naparima- Mayaro Road, close to where his relatives reside.

Officers of Homicide Region III conducted investigations into the murder of Boodram, on January 24.

Initial reports had stated that Boodram was followed to his home after withdrawing a sum of cash from the bank. Boodram had resumed construction of his house and would usually pay his workmen on the weekend.

However, his relatives said he did not go to the bank that afternoon, and Boodram did not have a large amount of cash on him when he was held up at gunpoint in the driveway of his home at Hibiscus Drive, Serenity Heights.

The gunman grabbed Boodram's lunch bag, then shot him once in the chest, with the bullet penetrating near his heart.

