Months of deliberation ended earlier today, with the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) accepting the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Dr. Daryl Dindial’s 4 per cent salary offer for the periods 2014-2017 and 2017-2020 with enhanced entitlements included in the Memorandum of Agreement.
The TTUTA’s Executive negotiated and signed off on the improvement of allowances and the expansion of some existing benefits applicable to members of the Teaching Service. These included improved provisions for Sabbatical Leave, Commuted Travelling Allowance and an expanded list for Incentive Allowance. In addition, a new Telephone Allowance was introduced for all Principals, Vice Principals, Senior Teachers, and Senior Special Education Teachers.
Adjustments were also made to Travelling Allowances, Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) as well as, the grant of a one-time lump-sum payment of $4,000 to members of the teaching service who retired compulsorily, voluntarily, and with permission on the grounds of ill health for the period October 1, 2014 to September 30, 2016.
The CPO informed, that a Letter of Understanding was also provided to the Association, which contained issues where there is a commitment by the Personnel Department to continue deliberations post negotiations. These include School Based Assessments (SBAs), Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQs), and the payment of a Technology Allowance for the purchase of teaching resources in light of the proposed introduction of the Dual/Hybrid Education System.
Additionally, the conduct of a Job Evaluation Exercise was also agreed upon, which is expected to commence in fiscal 2024/2025.
Commander Dindial is aware of the integral role that our educators are expected to perform. He noted, that their responsibilities go beyond the formal duties of any job description since teachers take the initiative to act as Guidance Officers, Mediators and Councellors to resolve issues in their classrooms. He added, that they continue to make sacrifices to assist our nation’s children.
The CPO unreservedly thanks the nation’s educators for their unwavering commitment throughout and during the COVID-19 pandemic. He acknowledges there are many outstanding Administrative issues such as Increments and Classification of Extended Sick Leave along with other matters that are impacting teachers. The Association with CPO is working with other stakeholders to address those concerns. He appeals to teachers to continue their commitment and passion for educating, guiding and mentoring our children to make the right life choices.
Dindial appealed to the other Associations to accept the Government’s offer.