A FORMER teachers’ aide has been charged with serious indecency after allegedly asking a 12 year old girl to see her private part during a video chat.
Shawn Mitchell, 44 of San Fernando, a former teaching assistant at a school for the deaf, appeared virtually on Monday before senior San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh.
He was charged that on January 28 2017, he committed an offence of serious indecency against the child. The charge was laid by constable St John.
Mitchell who is presently employed as a glass cutter, was granted $100,000 bail with a cash alternative of $20,000. As conditions of bail, he is to report to the San Fernando police station once a week and stay away from the child.
The matter was adjourned to next September 6.
It is alleged that while video chatting, the child was asked to see her private part. It is alleged that she protested but on the man’s persistence, she removed her underwear. Her mother allegedly walked in to see the man on the screen and her child undressed.