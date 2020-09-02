Semester 1 of the new school term kicked off yesterday, with a majority turnout by teachers throughout the country.
The period of September 1 to 4, was last week described by Minister of Education, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, as a time for adapting and training for teachers before commencing an unprecedented shift in education. This school term, she said, would see a halt of in-house teaching, with educators being asked instead to use online platforms and printed packages. The development of a teaching strategy to fit this new mould, she said, was expected to be planned by principals and teachers.
According to a release by the Ministry of Education, all schools were opened on the first day of September and meetings were held by the majority of staff members in the country.
“I wish to report that today, 1st September 2020, all schools were opened to teachers and meetings took place virtually and/or physically to conduct the necessary preparations,” said the statement.
The Ministry’s statistics indicated that 92 per cent of primary school principals attended meetings on Tuesday. 88.76 per cent of these attendances were physical and 11.24 were virtual. Vice Principals of primary schools had 97.45 per cent attendance in all districts, 20.16 per cent of which were virtual while 79.85 per cent were physical. 97.22 per cent of primary teachers were in attendance, 72.44 per cent of whom were physically present while 24.78 were virtually present.
In secondary schools 94 per cent of principals attended meetings. 97.76 per cent of vice principals were in attendance while 95.16 of teachers were also in attendance.
In total 97 per cent of teachers reported for duty.
Additionally, physical attendance was greater in the Primary schools (72 per cent attendance) while in the Secondary schools, virtual attendance was greater (70 per cent attendance)