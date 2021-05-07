Trinidad and Tobago is set to receive 133,600 COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days, to allow for the continuation of the vaccination drive.
This according to Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, who spoke at the covid-19 news conference on Friday afternoon.
Deyalsingh said that the government had received notice on Thursday afternoon that 33,600 doses of covid-19 vaccines are set to be delivered on Monday via the COVAX facility.
The delivery, he said, is confirmed to arrive at 5.30.p.m.
“As you know we got notice yesterday afternoon COVAX will be delivering 33.600 doses of vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago next week.,,You may recall when we got the initial shipment of 33,600 with a short expiry date there was talk of only using half, only vaccinating 17,000. That went up to 45,000 then it went up to 60,000 so we actually vaccinated three and half times more than we thought we could have. That is an excellent place to be. We got word this morning now a firm date of arrival next week Monday at 5.30.p.m,” he said.
Addressing the recent approval of the Sinopharm Beijing vaccine by the World Health Organization, Deyalsingh acknowledged a gift of 100,000 of these vaccines from the People's Republic of China. He said this gift was a result of talks between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his “counterpart in China,” in March.
These doses, he said, will be on their way to the country early next week.
“Sinopharm had two candidates before WHO, Sinopharm Beijing and Sinopharm Wuhan. The vaccine that has been approved is SinoPharm Beijing that is the same vaccine the Honourable Prime Minister would have had talks with his counterpart in China on March 16. The gift of 100,000 doses will be on its way from early next week.”
“All the preparations we had in place have now swung into action today once we got approval. Cabinet note signed, letter of commitment signed, everything gone to the Chinese Embassy. The Ministry of Health is now working with the Chinese embassy and the officials there to operationalize the plans which have been there for weeks now,” he said.
He said that the authorization of vaccines by WHO for emergency use in a pandemic is a typical occurrence, having happened during the ebola pandemic in 2014. The Pfizer, moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines were similarly approved, he said.
“When you are evaluating new drugs, you go through different phases, preclinical where you test on animals, then phase 1, phase two and phase three. Emergency use authorization means the WHO takes phase two or three trial data, with huge numbers of people, look at their safety and efficacy data and authorize this new vaccine in times of pandemic. I want the population to understand this is not the first time this is happening, this happened with the Ebola vaccine. EUL is part of normal procedures in a pandemic. Similar things applied to the Moderna vaccine which got authorization last week Friday, Astrazeneca which got it on February 15 and Pfizer which got it December 31,” said Deyalsingh.
As cases surge and compliance to public health measures drop, Deyalsingh said he was deeply disheartened by citizens behaviour in the past few weeks. Observing the congregation of persons on Friday morning at the Brian Lara Promenade, he said caused him to pull over and weep.
“I wept, I really wept when I saw what was taking place at the Brian Lara promenade. A total disregard for the public health measures.it was sad, I pulled aside and literally a tear came to my eye. We don’t know what else to do to get the man in the street to understand how severe this is and how important their role is in combating this virus. People on Brian Lara promenade, I have no problem with people drinking their white Oak and Coca-Cola and so on at that time in the morning but do it at home. Don’t do it on Brian Lara promenade sitting next to each other, a foot apart with your mask off, congregating in tens and 20s with your mask off around a bench that is not what we ended right now. We need to see our streets clean, our parks clear. I just want to make that appeal and hope my tears this morning did not go in vain,” he said.
He also pleaded that citizens refrain from gathering on Sunday, as some may be tempted to celebrate Mother’s Day with their loved ones.
“I just want to make the following and last plea. Sunday is mother’s day and I want to reiterate what was said, If we treat mother’s day as another excuse to gather at the homes of our mothers, we may not have these mothers for mother’s day 2022,” he said.