Santa Cruz has been no stranger to violence in recent times.
But last week Tuesday’s triple homicide, which was captured on CCTV video, was too much even for the most jaded of residents.
So, they decided to do something about it.
With no prompting from politicians or those trying to be, residents called each other, bought candles and styrotex cups and on Tuesday night—exactly a week after the triple murder—held a well-attended candlelight vigil through the Santa Cruz community.
Young and old showed up.
It was supposed to begin at 6 p.m. but things really got under way by 7 p.m.
There were so many people at Cantaro Extension Road, traffic encountering the march had to turn back with throngs of people in white T-shirts and candles took over the area.
Some marched from the start at the gas station, while others joined along the way.
The murders occurred around 11.30 p.m. on May 2 and the victims were Brandon Charles, 36, a proprietor of Pipiol Road, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz, Dale Alexander, 43, a mason of Jigga Hill, Cantaro Village, and Brian Parouse, 57, a taxi driver of McCarthy Street, Cantaro Extension.
A fourth person was wounded in the gunfire and remains in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Police said the men were liming at Webster’s Bar located along Cantaro Extension, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz, when two gunmen entered and opened fire.
Part of the incident had been caught on CCTV camera which saw one of the men being shot in the head at point blank range while another was shot while he attempted to hide beneath a pool table.
The killings later prompted a statement from cricketing legend and Santa Cruz native, Brian Lara who revealed his heartbreak about crime in the community where he grew up.
One of his childhood friends, Brian Parouse, was among those killed.
Days after Lara’s comments, the community decided to take action.
Alana Mills, a resident of Santa Cruz for 40 years, planned Tuesday night’s march.
She heads a group called “Betterment for All.”
She said that hearing about murders was one thing but seeing someone she knew being gunned down in a clear-as-day video was something else.
“It was brutal and you know some of these people personally and they were not deserving of it,” she said.
“How much murder we have up here and nothing was happening,” she said.
“Everybody just talking and so I felt we had to start somewhere,” she said.
Mills said that when she first floated the idea almost everyone who heard of it was in agreement.
Even before getting permission from Santa Cruz police to stage the march people were already on board.
“People didn’t even want to wait to see if the march would have been approved as they are just fed-up,” she said.
“Some of us found the strength to come out there because they really want this crime to give us a lil ease there, boy,” she said.
“Santa Cruz belongs to Jesus Christ!” was one of the shouts on Tuesday night as one man decided that it was the right rallying call to begin the march.
“Santa Cruz people are going to unite because we want to see change and difference,” he shouted again.
As the march got under way there were some people crying as they stopped outside Webster’s Bar. They also prayed.
Among those crying was one man who said that while he lived in the area, he didn’t know any of the men very well but was disturbed when he saw the video.
“I didn’t know the men to the full but the negative vibes hit me really hard,” he said.
“We have to wake up yes, it is time, it is time,” he said.