Relatives of Daniel Guerra yesterday expressed happiness that the man who had evaded rearrest for over eight years, after previously being charged and acquitted for the murder of the child, had turned himself over to police.
The child’s grandfather, Randolph Indarsingh, yesterday told reporters that the years without Daniel had been painful but he and Daniel’s mother, Rona Indarsingh, were glad that former officer Darwin Ghouralal had surrendered. “I am very happy about that,” the elder Indarsingh told reporters at his Gasparillo home yesterday.
He said Rona broke the news to him yesterday morning and he then purchased the Sunday Express to read the story. “What she said is that Ghouralal gave up himself. I know she was glad … It seemed as though she was content that he had given up himself and they had him locked up.”
The elder Indarsingh, who became emotional during the interview, said he knew one day Ghouralal would have turned himself in to the police as he had been in contact with the former officer’s family.
Ghouralal went to the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department (CID) around 1 p.m. on Saturday. He was thereafter taken by officers to the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
Ghouralal could not be found for almost nine years and officers believed he was in Canada, which does not have an extradition treaty with this country.
Back in 2013, after two and half years in custody, he was freed of Daniel’s murder after a preliminary enquiry before the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court. The magistrate upheld a no-case submission filed by his attorneys.
The prosecution however took the matter before the High Court and, a month later, after a judge reviewed documents in the case, a warrant was issued for his rearrest. It mandated that, when held, Ghouralal be taken into custody to await a trial before a judge and jury.
Ghouralal, who was an officer for 15 years, was friends with Daniel’s mother.
It was alleged that he killed Daniel on a day unknown between February 17 and 21, 2011.
The decomposing body of the Standard Two pupil was found near a river along Tarouba Link Road two days after he went missing after a trip to a parlour near his family’s home at Bedeau Street, Gasparillo.
A first autopsy performed at Forensic Science Centre concluded his cause of death was due to drowning. The family sought a second autopsy. This was done at the San Fernando mortuary and it found he died from asphyxia before his body entered the river, which suggested he was strangled.