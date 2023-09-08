It was a tearful farewell for Dil-E-Nadan band member Rennie Ramnarine, who was remembered yesterday as a warrior, an ace musician, an amazing vocalist and a dear friend.
Ramnarine’s family, friends, fans, local musical artistes and industry affiliates wept throughout his funeral service at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando, particularly when the videos of moments with his band members were played on screen.
Ramnarine, 51, a father of three daughters, died on Monday morning after a four-year battle with renal failure.
Brothers Raymond and Richard Ramnarine and members of Dil-E-Nadan paid tribute to Rennie.
“Superman, that’s what we fondly called Rennie. An ace musician, an amazing vocalist, and a dear friend to so many. As I stand here with this bunch of guys—a group he adored and was a part of for many years—we made the most beautiful memories on stages across the globe.
“(Rennie was) a guy who wanted the music industry to unite. I say to you all my dear friends and family, let’s celebrate his life and legacy. Although he was so young, Rennie lived his life to the fullest. The greatest warrior I have ever come across.
“Eventually, he got tired of the fight. His wish was for us all to love each other and for children to always appreciate their parents,” said Raymond Ramnarine.
He expressed gratitude to their mother, whom he described as “the strongest and most beautiful soul I know”, for caring for his ailing brother even after the death of their father earlier this year.
“For the past four years, my brother was in the care of the best nurse anyone could ever ask for. A woman who knew him better than any one of us. She said it was her duty to look after her dear son.
“Every moment, our dear mother stood by his side, never let him go. Even after losing Dad a couple of months ago, she held her head high and took care of her baby boy. For that, I say ‘thank you Ma’,” said Raymond.
He added: “My brother is in great hands with God and a very special angel is awaiting him in heaven, and that is our daddy. So Rennie good to go.”
Raymond said although his brother was a “warrior” during his days of ill health, he admitted last week that he was weary.
“He told me, ‘Tall man boy, I am fed up with the pain.’ I told him I know that, but you are the greatest fighter I ever came across. We always knew he was a fighter, I just did not know he was going to go like this,” said Raymond.
Most proud of his kids
Music producer Zaheer “Big Rich” Khan, in his tribute, said just days before his passing, Ramnarine sent a text to him requesting three songs for the funeral.
“He knew he was going two days before he passed away. Rennie and I spoke every day. He knew his time was limited. He was a well-known musician and singer. He was proud of all he accomplished in the music world.
“He was most proud of his three daughters. He loved his kids. His face always lit up when he talked about them. To his brothers, he wanted his brothers to know how much he loved them. He would not have chosen any others to be his brothers.
“He enjoyed his childhood with them, the time in the band, touring. He would take with him those precious memories. His parents loved him unconditionally. His dad was the reason that Rennie became who he was in the music industry. The sacrifices and hard work that he did for his family did not go unnoticed,” said Khan.
“Mummy Ramnarine, especially, he wanted you to know he saw how much you did for him, that no matter how he felt you would push through and make sure that he was well taken care of. He wanted to thank you for being his angel here on earth and taking care of him until the end. He wanted me to know how happy he was in studio recording as it gave him an escape from the pain that he endured at the end,” said Khan.
He added, “Rennie fought hard, never faltering, he was a soldier to the end. Never gave up on the fight. Ren, you won, you have won this battle, your soul has been liberated. It can now continue to the next phase of his journey. We were all blessed to have been part of your journey, a kind humble soul. Rest, my brother. Someday I’ll see you again, some day it will never end.”
Before the Southern Academy farewell, the family held a private gathering at Dass Funeral Home.
Following the function at the Academy, the body was taken to the Shore of Peace at the Mosquito Creek for cremation.