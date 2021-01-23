Tears for De Coteau

Former minister in the People’s Partnership government, Clifton De Coteau, has died.
De Coteau was the member of parliament for Moruga/Tableland from 2010 to 2015, and held the posts of minister in the ministry of education and minister of gender, youth and child development.
He was also a school supervisor and former principal of the St Stephen’s College, Princes Town.
He was an active member of the United National Congress (UNC) to the end.
Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin told the Express De Coteau did his normal exercise routine in the morning, purchased his newspaper and returned home.
He collapsed after getting out of his car. It is suspected he suffered a heart attack.
De Coteau lived with his wife, Linda, at Gajadhar Lands, Princes Town.
Of his sudden death, Benjamin said, “This is a great loss. He was my political father. He introduced me to politics and he was always at my side. He was my adviser, my mentor.”
In tears, Benjamin said De Coteau had served his constituency well. And even after losing the seat to the PNM, De Coteau did not abandon his constituents, she said.
Kamla deeply saddened
In a statement, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was deeply saddened by the passing of “one of our nation’s finest sons of the soil”.
He was the party’s former vice-chairman and education officer.
“Clifton was a true stalwart of the United National Congress, offering our members, and by extension our nation, decades of committed service for the betterment of the people of Trinidad and Tobago”, she said.
Persad-Bissessar said few people have had the distinguished honour of serving at all levels of the UNC as De Coteau did.
“He moved through the ranks of our party, serving as local government representative, member of parliament, cabinet minister, alderman, vice-chairman of the national executive as well as education officer,” she said.
De Coteau was more than just a UNC representative, she said. He embodied the true beauty of humanity in his actions of kindness, people-centred approach and love for those around him. It was these qualities which enabled him to be the first UNC MP for Moruga/Tableland.
“Fondly known as “Uncle Coto”, his service extended beyond politics. As a teacher, school principal and school supervisor he was able to impact the lives of thousands of pupils throughout the nation, she said.
Persad-Bissessar recalled his impeccable work ethic and how he would arrive at his office at 5 a.m. daily.
“We in the UNC have lost a friend, a brother, a father figure and most of all, a patriot,” she said.
UNC deputy political leader, David Lee, remembered his colleague as a person who always put others before himself as he believed in helping others no matter the situation. He was a man who believed in improving the lives of those around him, he said.
“I truly treasured the words of advice and acts of nation building which he shared with us over the years,” he said.
‘Moved to tears’
Another parliamentary colleague, former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh said he was moved to tears by the news.
“Clifton and I worked very closely when he was a junior minister of education. He was thereafter appointed as minister of diversification/children’s and gender affairs, and we shared a very close working relationship during that time and a very dear friendship since,” he said.
Gopeesingh said De Coteau was brilliant, committed, witty, knowledgeable, kind and compassionate. He was someone who always worked very hard to ensure the lives of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago were improved in every possible way, he said.
De Coteau was elected to the House of Representatives as the Member for Moruga/Tableland in May 2010.
He was replaced by People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Dr Lovell Francis, who won the seat by 533 votes.
Francis said, “Mr De Coteau was my principal at secondary school and though more recently we were political rivals we were never unfriendly or antagonistic.”
De Coteau attended St Stephen’s College and later rejoined his alma mater on the teaching staff and years later he was appointed principal of that school.
CCN’s multimedia editor Richard Charan was a pupil of St Stephen’s College, at Cragnish Village, during the time De Coteau was principal.
“We consider him a legend. He commanded that school like no other educator. You either followed the disciplinary regulations and dress code, or just not come to school. What he taught us then, we carried into our adult life.
Charan said: “Mr De Coteau’s wife was also a teacher there but she would often arrive on her own, since he would come to work on a scooter, briefcase clenched between his legs.
“And his position on corporal punishment may have changed when he got into the politics, but a lot of us pupils can testify that he administered his discipline with the school’s whip. He even had a name for it, Perkins.”
De Coteau would then serve as school supervisor at the head office of the Ministry of Education, School Supervisor III in charge of South Eastern District, and School Supervisor III in charge of Port of Spain and Environs Education District.
In 2003, he contested the local government election for the electoral district of Inverness/Princes Town, where he served until 2010.