Emotions were running high in Pt Cumana, Carenage, yesterday following the killing of Mario Jawahir on Sunday. Twenty-month-old Kalani Ryan was also shot and hospitalised. The Express visited La Horquette Branch Road in Pt Cumana, a short distance from Luciano Bar, where residents said that the killing took an emotional toll on the community.
Kalani’s uncle, who preferred to be unnamed, was in a state of shock yesterday. “These men came to shoot and kill while a family day was taking place. When the family is happy celebrating Mother’s Day, that is when they decide to come with their nonsense. My niece, who is only 20 months old, was in the yard dancing and enjoying herself when she picked up a bullet. Right now, I don’t have any information on how she is doing, so it is just to wait and see."
He said Jawahir was humble and not involved in any criminal activities. “Mario went to the shop to buy a cigarette. And just like that, he lost his life. We must be in an emotional state right now; nobody is feeling good about this shooting at all because it makes no sense at all,” he said.
Christopher Shepard, a pensioner, said Jawahir was lazy but an overall good youth. “This boy was lazy, and I always used to tell him that, but to say that he was in any sort of gang-related thing, everybody around here knew he was not in that life. He was a decent young man, and that is the sad part about what happened here,” Shepard said.
One businessman in the area, who also preferred to be anonymous, said Jawahir had a promising future. “It is sad because this little young man wasn’t in anything. This was one of the few youth men trying to make a difference in his life. He bought a cigarette, stopped to talk to a friend and that was the end of his life. I don’t know what happened, but it could be that he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The community is grieving. You see how quiet this place is? Nothing happened, all the businesses closed up because of what happened last night. People don’t like what happened, and they are taking it very hard. Pt Cumana is a one love area and a close knit community. Everybody grew up together, but just like that, things are beginning to change. Crime is creeping in and taking hold of the youths, and the youths are not smart enough to resist and stay away from what is happening in the community,” the businessman said.
‘Heartless shooters’
Sharon Ashby said that since the killing, no Government representative has visited the area. “Could you believe since this little child got shot and this innocent youth lost his life, not one Government representative came up here to show any kind of concern for the residents inside here? No councillor came; nobody came. More people could have died. The communities inside of Carenage already have a stigma attached to them, and they know it is the same thing they want to happen in Pt Cumana. These communities need prayers and proper representation because it seems like nobody cares. No government official, nobody, came to see the parents or family of that young man, or to offer condolences to the family. This is an innocent youth and we are not just saying that, but this young man was an exemplar youth, and he lost his life innocently,” Ashby said.
While one woman said she was too emotional to speak with the Express, Jacintha McIntosh was brought to tears when she was approached by the Express. “We are just in an emotional state. This community will never be the same again, it real shake people up. These shooters have no souls, and they are heartless, and we in the community have to live with this loss like nothing happened."
McIntosh said, “This is not the first killing in the community, but this one hurt us to our core. I shudder to think how the family is feeling right now. Because right now in this community, you could hear a pin drop. Nobody wants to be outside, and everywhere is closed up.”
A group of youths who were liming at the corner of La Horquette Branch Road, called for justice. “Right now, to be honest, this is not going to stay like this. We want justice, and we already know that this is going to end up being an eye for an eye. This not staying just so is an eye for an eye right now. Right now, is hurt for hurt. This is how men will start operating, so Carenage won’t have peace.”