There was excitement, smiles and even tears at primary schools in Arima yesterday, as children began term one of the new academic year.
While some first-year pupils put on a brave face as they walked into their new school environment, their parents could not hold back tears.
“I’m afraid,” a teary-eyed Shantel Herbert told the Express after dropping her son, Derrell, to his classroom at Arima Boys’ Government School, on King Street.
“He went too bravely. He just let go and walked away and he’s never done that before. I’m feeling so emotional,” she said.
“Don’t tell anybody I cried eh, but I just can’t believe this. I just didn’t expect him to see this big crowd and go so bravely,” she said.
Kimberly Dandass, whose son Keston Solomon, started primary school yesterday, said she was nervous to let him go.
“He didn’t cry. I just want him to do his best. He’s very outspoken and speaks his mind, so that’s my main concern. I just don’t want his mouth to get him in trouble,” she joked, but with tears welled up in her eyes.
Coreen Williams said she anticipated a good term for her son Malachi Williams-Lendor who headed into Standard One yesterday.
“He’s an A student. He topped his class last term so I’m just encouraging him to do what he did for the past two years at school,” she said.
Lisa Williams, whose boys Caleb and Ari entered Standard One and Three yesterday, said they were excited to be back out and to play with their friends.
Asked what were her hopes for them this term, Williams said better grades.
“They did pretty good last term, I just want them to continue on that train,” she said.
Principal of Arima Boys’ Government Kurt Fleming said the school accepted 100 new pupils this academic year.
“We want to continue the legacy of excellence in the framework of being disciplined. One of my modus operandi is for them to understand that a well-disciplined boy can function anywhere, anytime, even without supervision,” he said.
Fleming urged parents to remember the adage “it takes a village to raise a child”, adding:
“It’s not just to drop a child in on the first day of school and see them after seven years. It’s not a deposit and withdrawal, it’s a continued depositing and cooperating, making sure they support the school and the systems that are available. It doesn’t mean they need to have a million dollars, but the right ambition and purpose, understanding that the boy you have is an investment,” he said.
It was all systems go over at Arima Girls’ Roman Catholic School, as parents manoeuvred through standstill traffic to drop their children off.
One man said he was relieved, excited and nervous all at once about his two girls’ returning to school.
“My bigger daughter is heading into Standard Five. In about six months she’s writing SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment). Her primary school journey is almost over. That’s scary,” he said.
A stone’s throw away, at Arima Boys’ RC School, Gabriel Garcia stood taking photographs of his two children, Dominic and Zachary, before escorting them into the school compound.
He told the Express he was looking forward to this new school terms and his boys were excited.