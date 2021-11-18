bail

A 25-year-old technician who allegedly was charged with committing six sexual offences against a 14-year-old girl was granted bail by a magistrate on Thursday. 

The accused was charged with five offences of sexual penetration of a child and one offence of sexual grooming of a child.

He was granted $150,000 bail with a surety and ordered by Chaguanas Magistrate Adrian Darmani to stay away from the victim. 

According to police the sexual assault occurred while the man was employed at the home of the victim sometime between September and December 2020.

A report was made to police by a relative on December 30, 2020.

PC Ramkissoon, of the Central Division Child Protection Unit, conducted an investigation into the matter which resulted in the arrest and charge of the technician on Wednesday.

Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy- Alleyne, ASP Roberts and Insp Charles and Sgt Jairam of the Child Protection Unit.

The technician was instructed to appear weekly at the Arouca Police Station and to stay 200 metres away from the girl as part of his bail conditions.

The case was postponed to December 16.

