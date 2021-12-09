A PENAL technician was gunned down at a friend’s house on Tuesday night.
Karl Callendar, 39, of Charlo Village, was shot in the neck.
A police report said around 11.20 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a house at Mathura Avenue, Penal.
Police interviewed a man, a resident of the house.
He told police that around 11 p.m., Callendar came to his home, driving a blue Nissan Primera and asked to take a shower at his home, to which he agreed.
Minutes later, a man clad in dark-coloured clothing and a black ski mask, and armed with a firearm, entered the premises through an open door.
The resident told officers he was afraid and jumped out of a window and, moments later, gunfire rang out.
Police found the body of Callendar unresponsive and slumped on a wall of the premises, clad in long khaki pants, with a gunshot injury to the right side of the neck.
Officers of the Homicide Region III, crime scene investigators and Penal CID responded.
CSI officers retrieved 16 spent nine-millimetre calibre casings, one live round of nine-millimetre ammunition and a black cellphone from the crime scene.
Police said the motive for the killing is not yet known.