The police service is seeking the public’s help to find 16-year-old Akira Nesbitt.
Nesbitt of Nesbitt Trace, Claxton Bay, was last seen on Monday and was reported missing to the St Margaret’s police station on the same day.
Nesbitt is of African descent, five feet, six inches tall and light brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a pair of black tights and a pair of black slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the St Margaret’s police station at 659-2530. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.