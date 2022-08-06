Officers of the Southern Division arrested eight people on Friday as they seized three guns, 48 rounds of ammunition, marijuana, marijuana seedlings and cocaine.
A teen and two men were arrested after officers of the Tableland police station received intelligence and conducted a search of their vehicle.
An AR15 Rifle and a Glock 17 pistol both fitted with magazines containing ammunition and a crate containing 32 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition were found in the vehicle. The three suspects, all from the Tableland area, were arrested and the guns and ammunition seized, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Also, two people from Indian Walk, Moruga, both aged 29, were arrested in connection with a Berretta pistol with ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, 120 grammes of marijuana and 140 marijuana seedlings.
They were expected to be jointly charged with possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of cannabis over the prescribed legal limit and possession of more than four of the growing plants, the police's post stated.
A Marabella man, 38, and two Princes Town residents, aged 33 and 66 were also arrested for possession of three grammes of cocaine during the same exercise.
Officers attached to the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) with officers of the Canine Unit, supervised by Sgt Mason and Cpl Legendre, made the arrests after executing search warrants in the Princes Town, Ste Madeleine and San Fernando areas during the firearms removal and narcotics eradication exercise.
The exercises were spearheaded by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, Supt Rampath, Supt Carthy, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip.
Western Division
Members of the Gang and Intelligence Unit seized an AR Rifle with nine rounds of 5.56 ammunition as they went to execute a search warrant at a residence at Cemetery Street, Diego Martin.
On arrival at the location, the officers noted that the suspect mentioned in the warrant ran from the back of the house with a bag in hand, the police’s post said. The suspect dropped the bag as he escaped over a wall on the northern side of the property. The bag was searched and the rifle was found and subsequently seized by the officers.
Officers attached to the Port of Spain Division Strike Team also seized a black metal rifle with a magazine at a property on Bamboo Road, Five Rivers, Arouca. After conducting patrols in the downtown Port of Spain area, the officers went to the overgrown area near 9th Street and while searching a dilapidated structure, the gun was found concealed in a white feed bag. The firearm was seized, and investigations are underway.
Eastern Division
An exercise was conducted in the Rio Claro area between 9 a.m. and 12 noon on Friday, where officers received information and went to a parcel of land at Ridge Road, San Pedro. There they found and took possession of one home-made firearm and two 12-gauge cartridges lodged in a tree root. Enquiries are continuing.
Acting Police Commissioner, Mc Donald Jacob commended the officers and stated that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) remains adamant on stifling the ease of access of illegal firearms and ammunition in communities. He added that sound detective work, intelligence-based operations and partnering with the public will play a major role in reducing the occurrence of gun related violence, the police’s post said.