A 15-year-old was among five people arrested during police exercises.
Officers were conducting an anti-crime exercise, near Lodge Place, Port of Spain, around 9:35 am on Tuesday, when they saw a person acting in a suspicious manner.
The suspect looked in the direction of the officers, held onto the right side of his pants waist and then ran into nearby bushes. Officers followed the person and he was eventually apprehended.
Upon conducting a search, the officers discovered a Steyr M9 firearm containing nine rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition in the suspect’s possession. Further enquiries revealed that the suspect was 15-years-old from Port of Spain. The teen was then taken to the Besson Street Police Station. Enquiries are continuing.
In another incident, a 35-year-old man of Kelly Village, Caroni, was arrested for possession of firearm and ammunition. Around 5 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man armed with a gun in Kelly Village, Caroni.
On arriving at River and Branch Road, the officers saw a man running along the roadway, holding a firearm in his right hand. Upon seeing the police officers, the man allegedly threw the firearm over a wall. The officers chased the man and he was held a short distance away. A Taurus G3 firearm with a magazine containing nine rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition was found a short distance away.
Three men from Sangre Grande were also arrested for being in possession of ammunition during an exercise conducted in the Eastern Division. The exercise, which took place between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, involved the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Picton Road, Sangre Grande. Four rounds of nine-millimetere ammunition and four rounds of 5.56 ammunition were seized at the residence.