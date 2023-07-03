A teenager was among three people arrested by officers who seized a gun and recovered a stolen vehicle over the weekend.
Officers of the North Central Task Force, investigating a report of motor vehicle larceny, intercepted a Mazda 3 with three male occupants in the St Helena area.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers allegedly finding one Taurus revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition. Further investigations resulted in the stolen vehicle, a white Y11, being recovered in the Piarco area shortly thereafter.
The three suspects, ages 17 to 28, of Tunapuna and Aranguez, were arrested in connection with the incident. The three were also wanted in connection with other firearm, robbery and shooting-related offences, police stated. Investigations are ongoing.