A teenage boy was among two persons killed overnight.
The deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Jerrell Curtis, and Kareem Walters.
Curtis was fatally shot at around 8.15 p.m. yesterday near his home along Clovis Street, Maraval.
He was last seen standing along the roadway when gunshots were heard.
He was later found bleeding from injuries on his right hand and stomach.
The police were notified and officers from the Western Division responded.
The injured teen was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.
He died at about 5 a.m. today while undergoing treatment.
Police have no motive for the killing.
Curtis, the Express was told, was a student of the St Francis Boy’s College in Belmont.
A post mortem is scheduled to take place tomorrow.
In an unrelated incident, Walters AKA ‘Blacks’ was shot dead in Matura at about 7 p.m. yesterday.
Walters was said to be liming with persons known to him when he was attacked by an armed assailant.
He was shot several times and subsequently died.
The suspect fled the scene.
The two incidents have pushed the murder toll up to 192.
The comparative for the same period last year was 245.
Enquiries into both incidents are continuing.