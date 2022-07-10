Joseph Aguillera

A teenager and a labourer have been charged with the murder of Venezuelan national, Andres Lopez.

Lopez, 24, was shot following a robbery at a food cart in Princes Town on June 28. He died two days later at hospital.

Joseph Aguilera, 26, a labourer and a 17-year old, both of Rancho Quemado who were arrested on the day of the shooting, are expected to have the murder charge read to them as the appear virtually before a Princes Town magistrate on Monday. 

They are also expected to face three robbery allegations and charges for possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of these to endanger life. The charges were laid by Sgt Dookoo, following advice from deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul, a post to the police's social media page stated.

The investigation was spearheaded by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul and ASP Persad and was supervised by acting Sgt Forbes of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three. The  investigation was launched by the HBI, together with officers of the Southern Division.

